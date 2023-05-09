The Guam Track and Field Association is calling on all athletes, coaches and officials interested in representing Guam in international competition.

The GTFA wants athletes for the following events:

• 2023 Oceania Cup, June 23-24 in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

• 2023 Oceania Masters Championship, June 22-26 in Saipan.

• 2023 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Nov. 17-26 in Bangkok, Thailand.

• 2023 Pacific Games, Nov. 27-Dec. 2 in Solomon Islands.

Interested athletes must be a member of GTFA, meet Guam National Olympic Committee residency requirements and submit all relevant GNOC documents by May 17.

“Despite the postponement of the Micronesian Games, there are still a handful of international competitions GTFA will be competing in this year, most notably the Pacific Games in November,” said Desmond Mandell III, GTFA public relations officer. “The Pacific Games has long been the highlight of international competitions in the Pacific region and GTFA strives to field a competitive team.”

GTFA is also making its first call for masters athletes, 30 years old and older.

“This is the first time that the Oceania Masters Association has held its championship in the Micronesia region, so we hope some Guam masters athletes take advantage of the opportunity to compete,” Mandell said.

A meeting to discuss the upcoming competition schedule will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the GNOC headquarters.

Interested parties can contact GTFA at gtfaboard@gmail.com.

Qualifying standards for each event will be posted on the GTFA website. GTFA added that meeting the qualifying standards does not guarantee selection.

Documents can be found on the GTFA website at guamtrackandfield.com/documents.