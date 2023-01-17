The Guam Track and Field Association is calling on all athletes, coaches, and officials interested in representing Guam at the upcoming Micronesian Games in Majuro, Marshall Islands. The 10th Micronesian Games will be start in late July.

“Guam has traditionally performed well at the Micronesian Games, and we hope to field a team this year that can continue to compete at a high level,” said Desmond Mandell III, GTFA public relations officer.

Interested athletes must be a member of GTFA, meet Guam National Olympic Committee residency requirements, and submit all relevant GNOC documents by Jan. 26.

To meet residency requirements, athletes must be “born on Guam or have a United States of America, Department of State issued passport and has established Guam as his or her permanent resident or domicile based on Guam laws,” the GTFA stated on its website. Athletes “must also meet a five (5) year ‘requisite period’ of residency prior to a regional, national, and international athletic event.”

Find all GNOC residency requirements under the resources section of www.guamnoc.org/team-guam.

Qualifying standards for each event will be posted on the GTFA website. Meeting the qualifying standards does not guarantee selection.

Documents can be found on the GTFA website, www.guamtrackandfield.com/documents.

For questions, contact GTFA at gtfaboard@gmail.com.