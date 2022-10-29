Guam track and field to host talent-search camp

The Guam Track and Field Association will hold a Talent Identification Camp from Nov. 1 to 11 at George Washington High School in Mangilao, GTFA announced in a press release.

The camp will be run by National Team coach Desmond Mandell III and Guam national shot put record holder Genie Gerardo.

The camp, open to all ages, will cost $20 and will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“GTFA is always looking to lure new talent into our sport,” Mandell said. “Guam has a lot of untapped potential, so we hope to identify more athletes and get them involved in the National Team.”

Members of the camp may be tapped to join future National Team training camps, as GTFA prepares for the 2023 Micronesian Games in the Marshall Islands and the 2023 Pacific Games in Vanuatu.

“GTFA’s goal is to create a year-round National Team training program so we can be best prepared for international competitions,” Mandell said. “We are motivated to raise the level of track and field on the island. This camp is the first step.”

Registration is ongoing at the GTFA website: guamtrackandfield.com.

For more information, email drmandell@gmail.com.