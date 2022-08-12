Whether it’s a full 140.6-miler or half-distance 70.3-mile race, there is nothing easy about completing an Ironman.

On Sunday, Guam’s Kilhak “Killy” Kunimoto, Oliver Cerbo and Rick Leone each recorded impressive times in Ironman 70.3 Philippines, a triathlon that took place in Cebu.

Posting top-10 finishes in their age divisions, Kunimoto and Cerbo qualified for the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland, which will be held Aug. 26-27.

Although Leone was a few spots off of qualification pace, his accomplishment was a testament to his fortitude.

Craig Weymouth, the president of the Guam Triathlon Federation, congratulated Leone on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Rick is back after a big surgery!” he wrote after Leone finished the race in seven hours, 23 minutes, 17 seconds.

Leone, who competed in the Men’s 55-59 Division, placed 14th in the division, was the 404th fastest male finisher, and placed 457th overall.

Cerbo, who finished in 5:35:40, placed fourth in the Men’s 50-54 Division, 65th among all male athletes, and 67th overall.

Nothing can kill Killy's spirit

Kunimoto, 73, Guam’s elder statesman of the trio, placed 2nd in the Men’s 70-74 Division, 484th among all male athletes and 550th overall. Seemingly ageless, Kunimoto finished in 8:01:39.

After posting 00:44:30 in the swim and 3:41:39 on the bike, Kunimoto was in first place. With a 10-minute lead, the inspirational Kunimoto eyed the top spot on the podium. But as he pulled within a few miles of the finish line, competitor Hans Bock surpassed him and beat him by nearly two minutes. Bock, the fastest in the division, claimed the gold medal in 7:59:36.

“I just can't believe that I lost by less than two minutes,” Kunimoto said. ”I was leading the swim and bike and I saw him at the end of run and I had a good 10-minute lead over him.”

Kunimoto told The Guam Daily Post that, in the 10 previous Ironman competitions, he had never finished slower than Bock.

“I know him well and I never lost against him before,” Kunimoto said. He also said that thinking about his past successes may have caused him to become a bit overconfident, instead of trying his best until the end.

Kunimoto said that he is usually 30 minutes faster than Bock.

Throughout the pandemic, Kunimoto stayed in shape but did not compete in any Ironman competitions. With Asia, Oceania and many regions canceling or not scheduling races during the pandemic, Kunimoto wasn't in great shape for Cebu. After all, the last time he competed at that level was also in Cebu, but three years earlier.

"My condition and ability is less than three years ago,” said Kunimoto, adding that he will not be competing in the World Championships. “I need to concentrate on bringing myself back. I guess three years of absence from any race is long time."

“First, I need to seriously get back to where I was,” he said. “Yes, they are calling my name for Finland, but I am not in that kind of shape. I don't want to just go there. Again, if I go to World Championship I have to finish in the top 10 in my age group.”

Kunimoto shared that he is going to be spending the next several months getting back into better shape, and bringing his mind back in the game.

“I have already switched my head to the next race,” said Kunimoto, who, on Sept. 25, will be competing in Ironman 70.3 Augusta, in Augusta, Georgia. “I just have to get back to it, but I know I can't improve overnight.”