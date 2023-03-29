The conditions at Azuela Cove were unlike anything the four-man contingent from Guam had ever experienced during a triathlon competition.

On Sunday, at 2023 Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao, in Davao City, Philippines, in what was supposed to be a tough but conquerable 1,900-meter swim, surge, chop and current slowed and slammed athletes. But it did more than alter game plans, it also ripped away buoys from mooring lines and claimed the life of one of the athletes.

“Because of the strong current, one person died,” said Kilhak “Killy” Kunimoto, who competed in the Male 70-74 Division, but failed to make the cut and was removed from the course. “It was a crazy scene to watch. Everyone tried to get out of water, but couldn't reach the rescue boat.”

The victim was identified through social media as Jerry Kasim, a 49-year-old swim coach.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at Ironman 70.3 Davao," race organizers posted on their Facebook page. "The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of the race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete's family and friends, whom we will continue to support."

Rough seas become unnavigable

As nearly 2,000 athletes swam the best they could through the cove, the absence of course markers made it nearly impossible for many to navigate.

“No. 2 buoy rope was cut because of so many people hanging on to it,” Kunimoto said. “Too much pressure to the rope.”

For Kunimoto, a former top 10 world-ranked Ironman who has multiple first-place finishes, the swim was daunting and discouraging. Usually he finishes the swim in under 40 minutes. But this time he was in the water for nearly two hours.

“During the swim leg, we hit extremely strong current,” he said. “In my 12 years of triathlon history, it was the first one to experience such strong current. We have many divers watching us from the bottom of the ocean. These are all safety people, but they, too, couldn't stay in one position and weren't able watch us. So they pulled out.”

A couple of hours into the race, officials, through the Ironman App, posted: “Due to the swim course markers detaching from their original position, the swim portion of the race will be removed from final results for age-group athletes and relay teams.”

Effectively, the triathlon became a two-discipline race, which did nothing to improve Kunimoto’s and others' chances of completion.

“Got on the bike, but legs are so tired already — overused during the swim,” said Kunimoto, adding that both of his legs were cramping.

Despite pain and disappointment, Kunimoto boarded his bike and pedaled away. Kunimoto, known as a beast on the bike and run, knew he could reel in the other racers. But not this time. His body was too far gone. His energy reserves had been depleted.

“Usually I catch up with everyone,” he said. “But on last leg of the run, of course, I was so tired. But I told myself: ‘No matter what, I will finish this!’

“When I arrived at 16-kilo, five kilos to go, officials said: ‘No more!’” Kunimoto said.

Weymouth wins

While Davao was certainly disappointing for Kunimoto, the other three Guamanians triumphed. For Guam Triathlon Federation President Craig Weymouth, he won the Male 55-59 Division. Out of the 35 competitors in his age group, the 56-year-old reached the top of the podium.

“I really wanted to be under five hours, but just not possible for me with the conditions today,” said Weymouth, who, minus the swim, finished in 4 hours, 35 minutes, 14 seconds.

Weymouth, who also posted a slower-than-anticipated swim time, told The Guam Daily Post he didn’t know there were any problems with the course.

“Actually, I was not aware there was any issues on the swim course until after the race, when someone told me,” he said. “Then, when I looked at my watch, noticed the course was long, and, based on my time, for sure, some current.”

Weymouth described the conditions as “super hot,” requiring him to “survive from aid station to aid station.”

“Ice and ice-cold water on top of your head does wonders!” he said.

Matienzo breaks into top 5

Ryan Matienzo, 38, competing in his first-ever Ironman, finished fourth out of 115 in the Male 35-39 Division.

“The biggest challenge was the swim, and being my first time doing a half Ironman,” Matienzo said, adding his goal was to finish in under five hours. Matienzo’s official time was 4:08:03, and feels he may have crossed the finish line in less than five hours.

“The goal was really close or it was achieved?” Matienzo responded with a question. “Today, the experience on the swim was really horrible and lucky it was not just me. The entire athletes had a bad swim experience. Even the experienced athletes said the swim course was really bad and too long.”

Baguyo recalls challenges

John Carlo “Caloi” Baguyo’s experience was similar to Kunimoto’s and Matienzo’s, not fully understanding why the swim had taken so long.

“Some racers swam like 3,000 meters. And me, I swam like 51 minutes, and that's my slowest swim,” said the 33-year-old Baguyo, who swam 2,100 meters. ”I thought I'm going to get cut off from the swim. … “And I'm like: Holy crap!’”

He, like the other three from Guam, described the swim as “so rough.”

“We were not moving," he said, citing an unusually strong current.

With a time 11 minutes slower than his personal best, Baguyo exited the cove in 51 minutes.

“All of the participants — I think — got lost,” he said.

“After my swim, I said: ‘OK. I need to work. I need to work on my bike so I can catch up my time,'” Baguyo said. “I said to myself, ‘relax and reset.’”

Baguyo described the bike and run as his best ever, partially motivated by the long swim. He also said that, on the bike and run, he had to hydrate more than usual.

Baguyo, even with the swim time deleted, said he reached his goal of 5:16:00.

“I needed to spend more time on the water stations to cool off. I even crossed the water station from the other side,” he said.

More tragedy

Along with death and disappointment, a serious accident was reported on the bike portion of the race. Allegedly, a spectator entered into the roadway to clear discarded water bottles when he was hit full force by a competing cyclist.

A video circulating on social media shows a competitor in a blue singlet lying on his back with knees bent and his head resting to one side. The bystander, in the same video is seen lying, unresponsive, face down on the road. The 2 minute, 26 second video clip, shows several people shouting and whistling as cyclists pass the accident.

The Inquirer.net reported the injured cyclist as 55-year-old David Smith, who received medical treatment and was allowed to continue the race. However, no finishing time is listed for Smith, who apparently made it 13.2-kilometers into the run.

CDN Digital reported that the spectator was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Kunimoto, who did not witness the incident, is conscious of spectators entering the raceway.

"So many kids are on the side of the road and trying to collect bottles," he said. "One kid came so close to me."