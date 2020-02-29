With the World Baseball Softball Confederation U15 Baseball World Cup less than six months away, Team Guam needs more players on its roster.

The Guam U15 National Baseball Team, at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday is hosting tryouts at the Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagatna.

Looking to expand its 17-player roster that defeated New Zealand for gold at the World Baseball U15 Oceania Qualifier, Team Guam has three spots available.

The World Cup will take place Aug. 14-23 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

In Mexico, Guam will compete against defending champion USA, Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Germany, Italy, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and South Africa.

Franklin Ninete Jr., a Team Guam pitcher and infielder, is excited for the opportunity to play against the best players in the world.

“It feels good because I get to travel with my team,” said Ninete, adding that he and the team are working hard.

At their intense practices, the team has been bonding, encouraging and striving to get better each day, said Ninete.

To compete on the world stage, Guam needs to improve on defense, especially on the mound, Ninete said.

Team Guam, victorious over the Kiwis in January, wants to extend the opportunity for those who didn't make the gold medal team. And, with the possibility of playing eight games, or more, in Mexico, Guam needs more depth.

Team Guam coach Isaac Cruz said he needs players that can have an immediate impact on the mound, at the plate or in the field.

Guam is “looking for the elite,” added Cruz, highlighting he would like more depth on the mound and to add flexibility on both sides of the plate.

While the play isn’t nearly as fierce as the competition Guam faced in the qualifiers, U15 players are honing their skills on Senior Little League and Babe Ruth. And, with the Guam Major League starting sometime in the future after the lights at Paseo are fixed, they will participate with the big boys as the Jr. National Team.

Interested players must be between 13 and 15 years old, and cannot turn 16 until 2021.