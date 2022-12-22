SAIPAN – The Guam U14 boys football team played their second match in as many days against the Northern Marianas Islands U14 team in Koblerville, Saipan in a 7 vs. 7 format. Guam was looking to build on their performance from Monday which resulted in a 5-3 win while the NMI were looking to make their own adjustments in an attempt to even the two-day series at one win apiece.

The Guam starting seven was unchanged from the day before while the Saipan team made a few changes to their lineup. One thing for sure is the Saipan boys have not been missing their meals, as these boys were all much bigger than their counterparts from Guam. The Guam boys, to their credit, did not let the size disadvantage factor into the match as they were brave with their defending while utilizing good passing and some impressive one-versus-one skills throughout the 75 minutes.

The starting defense of Landen Cruz, Gage Cruz and JC Garcia thwarted any and all NMI attacks, giving goalkeeper Jaydence Calara all the support he could ask for.

The attacking trio of Trystan Santos, Malcom Ogo and Chima Mbakwem picked up right where they left off in the first match, constantly harassing the NMI defenders as they looked to create as many scoring opportunities as possible.

Santos got Team Guam on the board first, receiving a pass from Garcia on the half-turn and taking a great first touch into space and beyond the defender, before racing toward goal, finishing neatly past the NMI goalkeeper to the near post.

It didn’t take long for Guam to get their second as Mbakwem took his defender on one-versus-one before being fouled in the box. Mbakwem stepped up confidently to take the penalty kick he earned, giving the goalkeeper no chance and making the score 2-0 to Guam. Both teams tried to find ways to score but neither was successful in the remainder of the first period.

Just as they did on match day one, Guam completely changed their field players, coming out of the break. The second group wanted to make sure the crowd knew that they were just as good, if not better than the first, as they came out firing on all cylinders right from the whistle. Eli Brown and Stephen Rioja led the way early for Guam in the second period as they constantly asked questions of the NMI defense with some outstanding dribbling. Peter Roy Barcinas was no slouch himself, combining well with his attacking partners and utilizing a fantastic work rate to win the ball back from team NMI on multiple occasions. The back line of Ryotauro Suzuki, Nikko Byerly, and Haruki Okamoto defended expertly for 25 minutes while also contributing to the attack with good passing and composure during the buildup phase. Brown had a great shot after some nice passing from Team Guam, picking out the far post corner from distance to extend the lead to 3 to nil. Even with the lead, the boys remained focused and continued to play good, positive football in search of another goal. Barcinas defended brilliantly from the front, pressing the NMI defenders when they tried to play out from the back. His efforts were rewarded as he won the ball back deep in the NMI’s half, pouncing on the loose ball and finishing past an onrushing Saipan goalkeeper to score Guam’s fourth goal of the match. Saipan was able to get one goal back later in the period after a misplaced pass in Guam’s defensive third, bringing the score to 4-1 at the end of the second period.

The third and final period saw team Guam make another six changes to their field players. Once again, the new players coming on made a good showing of themselves both in defense and attack. This time around the back three consisted of David Benavente, Levi Barnhardt, and Konsuke Ishii with Zico Denight, Marciano Denight, and Lenny Kaae spearheading the attack. Landon Ogo and Henry Taitano also came on later in the final period and played a big part in the team’s efforts. Guam weathered some initial pressure from the Saipan attack early on, before creating some scoring opportunities themselves. After winning a corner kick, Benavente played in a great ball, dropping it right over the near post defender’s head into a space that Kaae attacked brilliantly to head home from close range, making the score 5-1. Saipan was never discouraged by the scoreline and consistently looked to create scoring chances for themselves. With about five minutes remaining, an NMI attacker struck a nice shot from distance, which beat Calara but not his post. After striking one post, the ball bounced across the mouth of the goal, striking the opposite post before Calara was able to gather the ball with a great effort. Unfortunately for Guam, the referee had judged that the whole ball had crossed the line, awarding Saipan with their second goal of the match. Each team continued to push forward in search of more goals but it wasn’t to be as the referee blew the final whistle a few minutes later, with the final score, Guam 5 and Saipan 2.

Once again, both teams were admirable in their efforts on the pitch and the boys quickly came together to shake hands afterward and to take more pictures. These trips are essential for the development of our young footballers both on and off the pitch. The players have to understand that when they put on that jersey they are representing more than just themselves. With that honor comes great responsibility and the kids need to know how to carry themselves at home or abroad, in good times as well as in bad times. Congratulations to both teams for representing their islands and their families so well while testing all the work they’ve been putting in over the last few months. As someone who has been involved with the program for most of my life, it’s great to see these youngsters playing such great football at such a young age. We must continue to put the players first in all that we do if we want to truly maximize their potential.