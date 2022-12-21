Guam U14 soccer team defeats NMI 6-3 in first match

SAIPAN - A good crowd showed up Monday afternoon in Koblerville, Saipan, to watch the Northern Mariana Islands U14 soccer team take on our Guam U14 boys. Having watched these same teams play each other in August, it was great to see progress made on both sides. A number of boys have graduated out of each group, while a few younger players have also been added to the player pools. The teams ended up playing 7 vs. 7 over three 25-minute periods with team Guam coming out on top 6-3.

Team Guam, traveling with 23 footballers, created 3 teams to play each of the 25-minute periods. When the whistle blew, both NMI and Guam came out firing as they tried to get a foothold on the match. Team Guam could be seen having a hard time adjusting to the wet turf, due to a brief island rain that came down just before kickoff. Team NMI, playing with the home field advantage, had no issues with their footing, and it paid off as they got an early goal to take a 1-0 lead. Team Guam, coached by Noah Bamba and assistant coach JR Campos, didn’t take long to respond, getting the tying goal through standout player Chima Mbakwem. The goal seemed to give the boys an extra boost of energy, as they didn’t wait long to go get the go-ahead goal. Gage Cruz hustled to the corner to chase down a loose ball and sent in a dangerous cross. The NMI goalkeeper jumped up as he tried to handle the cross but it was just too high for him and it snuck into the back post after coming off of his hands for the 2-1 Guam lead. NMI pushed forward trying to get the tying goal but Guam’s goalkeeper, Jaydence Calara, and his defenders Landon Cruz, JC Garcia and Gage Cruz were equal to the task every time, doing what they needed to in order to maintain the lead. As any good team does, Guam’s attack, feeding off of the defense’s efforts, went and got a third goal through team leader Trystan Santos to take a 3-1 lead into the first break.

Guam sent in 6 new field players for the second period, while the NMI made a number of changes as well. The NMI No. 9 was a big boy and had some decent quality to go along with his size. He immediately put the Guam defense under some pressure but center-back Nikko Byerly was ready for the challenge. The Guam attack, not to be outdone, was also looking to add to its lead with the front three of Stephen Rioja, Peter Roy Barcinas and Eli Brown giving the NMI defenders all they could handle. NMI got on the board first through its No. 9 after a bit of a miscommunication between the Guam defense, making the score 3-2 Guam. The Guam players showed their maturity, as they didn’t panic, but continued to play their possession-based game. They were playing some great football and it was paying off, as Eli Brown was constantly putting the NMI defense and goalkeeper under pressure. That pressure soon paid off. NMI attempted to play out from their goal kick and Stephen Rioja won the ball just on top of the NMI box before dribbling past one defender and putting a great shot into the side netting of the NMI goal to bring the Guam lead to 4-2. Both teams looked to add to their score lines, but each defense held strong, taking the match into the second break with Guam leading 4-2.

Guam again sent out a whole new set of players for the third and final 25-minute period. Most of the players sent out were the younger and smaller kids in the group, but they sure didn’t play that way. Guam’s front three of Lenny Kaae, Zico Denight and Marciano Denight came out with something to prove as they looked to make their mark on the game. The Denight brothers had some great combinations on the right wing as Guam really started to take control. It didn’t take much longer for the pressure to pay off as Guam's footballers utilized their possession to draw the NMI team out, passing the ball back to their back line in order to create some space in the midfield, before quickly getting the ball back up to their attack. Marciano Denight received on the half-turn before dribbling past an NMI defender and getting the ball to Kaae. Lenny did the rest, dribbling across the NMI defense before putting a great shot over the outstretched arms of the NMI goalkeeper to extend the Guam lead to 5-2. Guam defenders Levi Barnhardt, David Benavente and Henry Taitano played a great game, doing their part to protect outstanding goalkeeper Calara, while still adding to the attack when in possession of the ball. Guam soon added to its lead off a corner kick. Benavente sent in a perfect cross that Kaae volleyed in brilliantly to make it 6-2 Guam. The NMI were able to score a consolation goal to bring the score to 6-3, but Team Guam was able to see out the rest of the match.

Both teams exemplified good sportsmanship after the match as they shook hands and took photos together. In the end, these experiences will only benefit both football associations, as they give these young players great experiences to help their development. They have one more match before Team Guam heads home, but these players will be seeing each other again in the near future as both FAs look to help each other grow via cooperation in competition.