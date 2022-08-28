The Guam Boys U15 National Baseball team stunned the world on Sunday, winning its first game at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 Baseball World Cup in Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico.

After scoring five runs in the first and fourth innings, in a Group C slugfest, Guam held on to beat Republic of South Africa 10-8. Although South Africa scored seven unanswered runs, Guam’s firepower and strong defense extinguished any hope for a comeback.

Joining Guam and South Africa in Group C are USA, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

In Group A, Cuba, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and Mexico are all vying for a playoff spot.

In Group B, the final pool, Japan, Columbia, Panama and France and eagerly seeking a spot in the playoffs.

Guam’s Ayden Aguon, who finished 3-for-3, scored two runs, connected for four RBIs and crushed a triple, was Guam’s top run-producer.

Joining Aguon with run-producing power, Peter Concepcion finished with two hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Adding power at the plate, Guam’s Rayshaun Parks and Ean Lizama both connected for base hits. Crossing the plate for team Guam, Patrick Alvarez and Gerson Hoebing each scored two runs. Evan Acosta and Ty Leon Guerrero each scored one run.

With two runners on in the bottom of the first inning, Aguon crushed a triple to center field, bringing home Alvarez and Hoebing. Later in the inning, South Africa’s starting pitcher Jaden Du Preez was relieved.

After two unproductive innings, Guam went to work in the fourth inning, scoring five more runs, further distancing themselves from South Africa. With Leon Guerrero and Alvarez on base, Aguon connected with a two-RBI hit. With Aguon safely on base, Concepcion brought him home with a double.

On the mound for Guam, Hoebing, who earned the win, allowed two runs through five innings, struck out five and walked one. Alvarez, who pitched 1.2 innings, struck out two batters. Concepcion, who also did work from the mound, earned the save.

On Monday, undefeated Guam (1-0) will face off against powerhouse USA (2-0), while RSA (0-2) will go head-to-head against undefeated Puerto Rico (1-0).

Standings

Group A

Cuba, 2-0

Chinese Taipei, 1-0

Czech Republic, 0-1

Mexico, 0-2

Group B

Japan, 1-0

Columbia, 1-1

Panama, 1-1

France 0-1

Group C

USA, 2-0

Guam, 1-0

Puerto Rico, 1-0

South Africa, 0-2

Venezuela, 0-2