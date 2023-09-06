Guam U15 National Soccer Team still searching for first goal in China

After completing two games at the East Asian Football Federation U15 Men’s Championship in Qingdao, China, Guam’s U15 National Team is still searching for their first win.

Last Friday, in its opening match, Guam lost to Japan 26-0. After a day’s rest, Guam returned to the pitch Sunday and lost to Hong Kong 21-0.

With one game remaining in Group B, Guam was scheduled to play Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The other teams playing in the tournament, in Group A, are: Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Korea Republic, Macau, Mongolia, and People’s Republic of China.

In Saipan’s opening game Friday, they lost to Mongolia 4-0. On Saturday, they scored a pair of goals but lost to Macau 5-2. Without a day’s rest, CNMI returned to the pitch Sunday and lost to Korea Republic 23-0. On Monday, they lost to China 23-0.

Saipan, with the loss, has been eliminated from competition. Guam, regardless of how they faired against Taipei, will play again tomorrow.