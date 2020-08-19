Dozens of youth basketball athletes descended on the Guam Basketball Confederation National Gym in Tiyan, hoping for a coveted spot on the U17 skills team.

With COVID-19 canceling international sporting events, FIBA put together the U17 Skills Challenges 2020 – a virtual competition featuring 35 national federations entering their teams for the Regional Qualifiers vying for a slot to advance to the Global Challenges.

“We were happy to participate in this FIBA U17 Skills Challenge,” said Guam Basketball Confederation President EJ Calvo, adding, “Our players performed well given minimal practice time.”

The competition allowed athletes to showcase their speed and accuracy while completing a series of basketball skills. The qualifiers, which tipped off Aug. 11, allowed various national federations to bring their teams together for training camp with players able to represent their countries without having to travel internationally, in light of the current global pandemic.

Through a series of training sessions, the top times were put together for the relay on the day of upload. More than 25 candidates for each group were originally identified before the final lists of 10 were put together, Calvo said.

Teams were timed going through the obstacles in head-to-head competition. The team with the lowest timed score was deemed winner.

In the men’s competition, Team Guam finished third in their pool, just missing their shot at advancing, They split their matchups, taking home wins against Singapore and Fiji, but falling short against Lebanon and Thailand,. In the women’s competition, Guam finished fourth overall in Group A. Their lone win against Tahiti was one to celebrate; however, the team picked up losses against Thailand, Mongolia and Lebanon.

For newcomer Erin Moldez, a sophomore guard who played varsity last season for Okkodo High School, the competition was something different and offered a great way to beat the COVID-19 blues.

“The skills competition was a great experience for a first-timer,” Moldez said. “I was nervous at first, but it’s like the kind of butterflies before every big game.”

Moldez, who has been playing basketball for eight years, said she hopes to get another opportunity to play for Guam, hopefully in off-island competition.

“When I saw myself compete, I was really proud but know that I’ll do even better next time I have the opportunity,” she said.

Father Duenas senior Matt Santos said his team would have performed better if they had “been more relaxed and focused.”

"This format of competition was very different and new because it has a lot of pressure on how you do during the time you’re completing the course,” he said, comparing it to his last international competition as a member of the U15 Junior National Team. “I enjoyed doing this skills challenge 'cause it can really test your ability under pressure to complete tasks that include accuracy and speed.”

And, Santos said, it’s always a blessing to wear Guam on your jersey in competition.

“Representing Guam is an honor,” he said. “We get a chance to compare our talent on the island to the talent of other countries.”

Neither of the Guam teams advanced, but the talent offered a peek into the island’s basketball future, Calvo said.

“I was very impressed with the skill and quickness of our young players, but not surprised,” he said. “Coaches were most especially excited to see a strong turnout of talented young women.”

The competition also allowed Guam Basketball to grow its talent pool, registering athletes for FIBA and the junior national program.

“We hope to return to training again someday soon,” he said.