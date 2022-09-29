The Guam U17 National Soccer Team will be competing in the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 Qualifiers with a winner’s mentality beginning Oct. 1 in Bogor, Indonesia.

“This is our first AFC tournament as a team,” said Jacob Toves, one of three selected goalkeepers on the traveling squad. “So, we expect to compete, win, and to not just give up.”

Guam U17 National Team Head Coach Samuel San Gil called up 23 players for the final traveling squad. The roster includes goalkeepers Myilz Aquino, John Gomez, and Jacob Toves. Field players are Gavin Baker, Levi Berg, Nicolas Chargualaf, David Del Carmen, Sean Halehale, Justin Li, Erwin Manibusan Jr., Riku Meyar, Landon Miles, Nicholas Moore, Donovan Moss, Beau Perez, Masato Rabago, Urban Ramirez, Ethan Rioja, Kian Rivera, Caleb Sablan, Raif Sablan, Samuel Stenson, and Brenden Tuey.

The Guam-based players and staff of the U17 team will fly out of Guam Tuesday afternoon for Jakarta for the qualification round. In Indonesia, Guam will compete against the host country Indonesia, Malaysia, Palestine, and United Arab Emirates. Guam’s opener will be against United Arab Emirates on Oct. 1, followed by a match against Indonesia Oct. 3. Guam next plays against Malaysia Oct. 5, before taking a three-day break. Guam’s final match will be against Palestine Oct. 9. All matches will be played at the Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong in Bogor.

Winning teams from 10 different groups and the top five second-place teams will move on to the final round next year. The final round serves as Asian qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

To help prepare for the AFC tournament, selected players and staff played in two youth tournaments in California in July, the Davis Legacy College Showcase in Davis and the 2022 Surf Cup in San Diego. These tournaments were played in addition to training at the GFA National Training Center.