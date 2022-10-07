The Guam U17 National Soccer Team tied Malaysia 1-1 on Day 3 of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 Qualifiers at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia.

In Guam's first two games, they lost to the United Arab Emirates 9-0 and Indonesia 14-0. Against Malaysia, unseen in Guam's first two meetings, the islanders were focused and intense.

“Every five minutes we reset our focus to keep the intensity on,” said Sam San Gil, Guam U17 National Team head coach.

Guam's captain Erwin "EJ" Manibusan Jr. also said considering the injuries and suspensions they had from the previous matches, the team needed to step up.

"We needed to play more determined, more solid, defensively," Manibusan said, adding they absorbed pressure and started to frustrate the Malaysian team.

Guam’s strategy paid off on both ends of the pitch, forcing errors from Malaysia, including a costly second yellow card shown to Muhammad Adam Mikaeel in the 64th minute, while also opening scoring opportunities. With Mikaeel's soft red card, Guam's opportunities opened up.

Malaysia eventually struck first with a goal from Muhammad Qahir Dzakirin in the 73rd minute, but the lead was short-lived.

Guam substitute player Riku Meyar made an impact within seven minutes of entering the pitch, striking a long-range shot in the 84th minute, forcing Malaysia goalkeeper Muhammad Aliff Aiman to furiously backpedal and eventually fall back into the goal with the ball.

"I just saw the chance to shoot and then I took the shot and it was a knuckleball," Meyar said.

"I thought the goalkeeper caught it but I looked away for a second and then I looked back at the goalkeeper and somehow the ball was in. It was crazy," said Meyar, who was not expecting to play because of an illness.

Although Meyar scored the goal, stemming from very few scoring opportunities, the whole team contributed.

“It was a team effort,” said Jacob Toves, Guam’s goalkeeper. “The whole team worked … all game, through the end. Even when we went down one, we never dropped our heads and just kept going - and we got the result.

“Coming out here to get a result like that, it’s a surreal moment,” Toves added.

After the match, excitement filled the players as they rushed to congratulate each other and their coaches.

Manibusan added the result proved what the team is capable of achieving.

"It just showed us that it's really possible if the team can stick together and work for each other and suffer. We'll get results," Manibusan said.

Malaysia entered the match against Guam following a two-day break after its 4-0 win against Palestine. Guam played in back-to-back matches against the group’s top two teams before Wednesday’s match.

In the evening’s other match, Indonesia edged United Arab Emirates 3-2.

With the Match Day 3 draw, Guam moves up to the fourth position in group rankings, ahead of Palestine.

Guam will play its final match against Palestine at 7 p.m. (Guam time), Oct. 9.