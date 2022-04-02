Guam U17 Women's National Basketball Team heads to California

EXPERIENCING CALIFORNIA: The Guam U17 Women's National Team departed this morning to Los Angeles. The Junior National basketball players will train with elite coaches and trainers at the world-renowned Sports Academy (formerly Mamba Sports Academy) in Thousand Oaks, Calif., next week before heading to the West Coast Elite Beach Bash Girls Tournament in Seal Beach, Calif., from April 8 to 10. The Beach Bash is an Exposure Certified event, which is attended by college coaches and is NCAA certified. Courtesy photo