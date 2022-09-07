As the Guam U20 National Team gear up for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos, preparation will be a key factor in its outcome.

Guam will be competing against Japan, Palestine, Yemen and Laos.

“The overall objective of this tournament is to compete as best as we can as the group that we are, against the unfavorable odds we will face, and without any excuses,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U20 National Team head coach. “We are always looking for players who are actively playing at the highest level possible.

“We are grateful to also have a few players join us who are based in the U.S. and we are keen to integrate them together with the boys who have been working hard here at home.”

For the U20 tournament Guam has called up 20 players, with the Guam-based players set to depart on Tuesday.

The players called up are goalkeepers Miles Ganeb, Saena San Nicolas, and Jariah San Gil. Field players are Joshua Benavente, Levi Buckwalter, Kevin Gatdula, James Gomez, Ka’eo Gonsalves, Curtis Harmon, Christian Kido, Kekoa Kukahiko, Morgan McKenna, Nathaniel Mortera, Bryan Nakamine, Elijah Ochoa, Kai Pahl, Eduardo Pedemonte Jr., Zaven Piolo, Riley Rama, and Shuntaro Suzuki.

Prior to the tournament, selected players also took part in a training camp in the Philippines in June and played friendly matches against their counterparts from the host country.

Guam’s first match will be against Laos, Sept. 10.

With a rigorous schedule in place, Guam is set to play every other day.