The island’s women’s va’a V12 finished with silver in the 500-meter sprints at Fishermen’s Memorial Monument Beach in Garapan, Saipan, at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

With world-class talent like New Caledonia and Tahiti pulling in the races, the fight was on for bronze for many of the countries competing. New Caledonia and Tahiti are ranked number 1 and 2 in the world, beating mega countries like Australia and New Zealand. Vaʻa is a word in Samoan, which means boat, canoe or ship.

However, the Guam women took advantage when New Caledonia pulled their V12 out of the 500m races. Tahiti easily took the gold, finishing more than 6 seconds ahead of Papua New Guinea, 19 ticks ahead of Guam and 21 ticks ahead of the Northern Mariana Islands.

However, Papua New Guinea DQ’d at the start and then finished outside the race lanes, opening the doors for Guam and NMI who grabbed the next two spots for the silver and bronze finish, respectively.

Steersman Chrissy Palomo said, the silver “was so rewarding! The ladies have been working so hard and we put in our all to do what we can for our home island of Guam.”

Guam fielded a full team of 12 for the Mini Games, but the athletes are young with several of them fresh out of high school.

“We were all nervous. For some of us, it is their first time competing in the games,” Palomo said. “We were up against the top team of the world for va'a, which was Tahiti. To be next to them and all these other teams was intimidating.”

Andrea Torres echoed her teammate’s thoughts about the intimidation and just sheer awe of other teams on the first day.

“It was only the first day, but it was crazy. seeing other countries paddle out there for the first time was a huge eye-opening experience,” she said. “I’ve been watching real close to see how can i improve as a paddler. I am definitely nervous but also so ready for the next races to come!”

Torres said throughout the race, she focused on keeping her head up and looking straight.

“Keep paddling and don't look to the sides because I know I'll get intimidated by the other teams,” she said. "I focused on my form, technique, and most especially, my breathing to keep me going until the finish line.”

Both Palomo and Torres said it’s been a rough road for the va’a team that’s been grinding for months.

“Our va'a team has been training for so long and at every single practice, we give it our 110% as we know the countries who we are up against,” Torres said. “We have trained for this exact week in Saipan and there is no looking back. We paddle with pride. No matter what the outcome is, we will always know that we gave it our all.”

"This will definitely be a memorable experience. Saipan has been a wonderful and friendly host. We look forward to our next races against all these great teams,” Palomo said.

The va’a teams will be hitting the waters again tomorrow in search of their next medal.