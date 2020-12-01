In their first virtual event of the year, the Guam Triathlon Federation held the Guam Virtual Triathlon this past week, attracting participants of every ability level.

A go-at-your-pace and complete-on-your-own time event, the triathlon consisted of a 1500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run. Normally, a haven for competitive fire, this year’s triathlon was more for enjoyment and recreation, said GTF board member Karly O’Neal, adding the goal was to keep its members active during the guidelines set by the governor.

“Since the pandemic reached Guam in March, we have not had any official triathlon event on island. Our GTF members usually look forward to competing in events nearly every month, and, sometimes, more than that,” she said. “Our goal is to give everyone something to participate in, to help keep everyone active and motivated.”

Manami Iijima Martin, a professional triathlete, recorded the fastest time among all participants, finishing in 2:02:29.

“It was fun. I haven’t done any racing since February so it was a good challenge,” Iijima Martin said. “Also, I enjoyed seeing all the competitors supporting and encouraging each other virtually. I think it brought the triathlon community together during this tough time, and it was a real blessing.”

“I wanted to participate because it is originally one of the biggest triathlon events on Guam and it gave me something to look forward to,” the third-year professional triathlete added.

With more free time throughout the pandemic, many have learned to be productive and stay physically active. The virtual triathlon served as a great motivator, while also staying competitive.

One participant, Roxie Reyes, who said she usually spends her days as an associate architect, competed for the first time. Reyes said she was asked to join by a few cousins, adding she took it as an opportunity to challenge herself in a way she has never before.

Although she admits it was a challenging experience for her, she fulfilled her goal of completing the race.

“My only expectation was to complete the race. I have asthma, which I have always seen as a handicap during my elementary/grade level years. I grew to challenge my health and completing this race is a great accomplishment,” said the Agat resident, adding she could see herself competing again in the future.

“For any new competition, I would like to just complete it as a challenge to my health. A faster time to complete the course would be my second goal,” she said.

Preparing for a race of this caliber is never easy especially if it’s your first time. Reyes, however, proved it is possible, attributing her success to her family and friends who were with her every step of the way.

“I received a lot of support from my family and friends and I wouldn’t have joined, prepared or completed this triathlon without them,” Reyes said.