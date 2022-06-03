The Guam Weightlifting Federation is sending a contingency of 12 athletes to the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 in Saipan this month.

Guam, with its sight set on racking up medals and making podiums, will be competing against athletes from19 other nations.

Coach Ed Molinos, who oversees Guam’s weightlifting federation, will be leading the largest contingency ever to represent Guam, which includes 126 athletes, coaches and officials.

Team Guam weightlifting roster includes: Armie Almazan, Harold Aranda, David Bautista, Erika Camacho, Vinci Ebidag, Edwardjohn Fejeran, Nicola Lagatao, Brittney Pereda, Peter San Nicolas, Chloe Santos, Jacinta Sumagaysay and Krysthian Villanueva.

Team Guam will compete between June 20-23 at the Oleai Sports Complex on Beach Road in Saipan. Sumagaysay competed in the last PMGs in Vanuatu and achieved a bronze medal. The goal for the team, to bring home more medals and gain experience.

“After the pandemic and not being able to compete off-island, it’s going to be a privilege to represent Guam at the Mini Games,” said Santos.

The Mini Games will be the first competition for the 20-year old Santos who just competed in the Oceania Junior Championship in the 49kg Division.

Santos said she looks forward to the opening ceremonies and the honor she will feel to represent Guam.

“I’m definitely going to be enjoying the moment,” she said. “I won’t be thinking about the pressure of competing but instead enjoying the experience with my team. All of us athletes will all be together and indulging in the privilege to represent Guam.”

The weightlifting team is unique because they will bring three former Saipan residents to the Games. Aranda, Bautista and Villanueva once resided in Saipan but have since moved to Guam. The trio established residency on Guam and will return to their former home which can have advantages because they will have some family support and are familiar with Saipan.

“Its going to be nice to see my parents and siblings because I don’t see them as frequently as before,” Bautista said.

Bautista added that his family will be there to support him, but his main focus in the competition is to represent Guam, proudly.

Aranda represented the CNMI in 2014 at the Micronesian Games in Pohnpei and finished fourth. He shared that those Games provided many lessons. He also shared that he is proud to represent Guam and the Mariana Islands.

“I was born and raised in Saipan but I will be representing Guam and it will be very special,” he said. "Guam might be stamped on my chest when I lift, but it’s all love and honor in my heart for the islands.”

Before leaving for Saipan, the team is finishing its final two weeks of training, focusing on cutting weight and mental preparation. The team has been training at the Fudoshin gym - a family-like atmosphere - in Tamuning, and appear focused on their goals.

“The environment we have here in the gym is very much family-oriented,” Molinos said.

Gold-medal-minded Bautista and Aranda enjoy the atmosphere, his coach’s teaching, and the team’s desire to achieve. If any team member slacks off and misses practice, he is there to remind them of their mission.

“When one of us misses a day of training, we hold them accountable,” Bautista said.

“Training has been very positive. Coach Molinos has really balanced our programming to ensure we are peaking at the right time,” Aranda said.

Games overview

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games will run from June 17-25 in Saipan. The Games lineup consists of nine sports, seven of which will take place in the CNMI.

Nearby Rota and Tinian will also serve as athletic venues, with the triathlon taking place on Rota and beach volleyball consolation matching held on Rota.

The Guam contingent will be the largest since the 2005 Games in Palau, where they win six gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals.