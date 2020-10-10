Guam Windward Memorial to launch virtual Monster Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk with a Halloween Scavenger Hunt

As Halloween approaches, there are a lot more reasons to be scared this year – and it’s not about monsters, zombies and vampires. As the region continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be more important than ever to celebrate the fun things in life.

One company on Guam said there is no need to cancel the Halloween fun, and the company claims to have come up with a safe way to celebrate the season.

Trick-or-treating, costume parties, and Halloween gatherings have been canceled throughout the world due to COVID-19, but Guam Windward Memorial wants to make sure kids and families can still celebrate with a new kind of party – a virtual Monster Dash, combining a 5K Fun Run/Walk with a Halloween Scavenger Hunt, all done individually and remotely with safety and social distancing in mind.

Boasting something for everyone, proceeds from the event will benefit two organizations that support local service members, families, veterans and wounded warriors, Guam Windward Memorial said in a press release.

“Through these uncertain times, Guam Windward Memorial continues to support our community,” said Tes Salas, director of operations. “So many are trying to find ways cope with this new normal, we thought this would be a fun and safe way to help people focus on something positive.

“We’ve had several virtual events since April, and we’ve had amazing reviews and feedback. These events have helped our island maintain a sense of community and personal connection. We are very excited about the Monster Dash. It’s our biggest virtual event yet, and we could not have done it without our title sponsors, Health Bistro, Landscape Management Systems Inc. and Pacific Federal Management.”

Using an easy-to-grasp scavenger hunt app, kids and adults can follow the clues to fun pictures and videos posted on a variety of websites and Facebook pages to search for cute and happy monsters in the digital world. When the players find a monster, they take a photo, and post it to the app. To make it more personal, players can monitor their ranking in real time and play with their friends to see who finds the most monsters.

And, it’s not just about finding the monsters. There’s a virtual 5K Fun Run/Walk included in the task list. Along the way, there are riddles to solve, pictures to color, and Halloween selfies to share, Guam Windward Memorial stated in the release.

The best part is, you choose what you want to do. Don’t want to run? That’s OK. Don’t want to do the scavenger hunt tasks? No problem. Everyone has a chance to win big. All this makes for 10 days of fun people can do on their own or as a family while following safe guidelines for social distancing, the company stated in the release.

There are some great prizes to be had for the winners. Everyone who plays or runs will be entered to win $1,000 grand prize. The first 400 5K finishers will get a medal, and the first 200 will also get a custom event shirt. Plus, there are thousands more in prizes for both the 5K participants and scavenger hunters donated by Health Bistro, LMS Guam, PFM, Tribe Fitness, Southern Mountain Gear, and Health City, according to the release.

For groups or families of four or more, a discount is available. All proceeds go to two organizations that provide much-needed help for local military service members and families, veterans and wounded warriors – USO Guam and Got Your 671.