With an opportunity at stake to secure fifth place in the Billie Jean King Cup, the Guam Women’s National Tennis Team defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 Friday at Central Stadium Frunze, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

"This is a great win for team Guam," said Michelle Pang, team captain. "Beating Turkmenistan to capture fifth place is incredible. It shows that we are able to compete at an international level."

Sydney Packbier, Guam's No. 2 singles player, described the win and overall competition as a "good challenge."

"We definitely improved a lot mentally and physically during this tournament," she said. "We also gained so many fun new experiences, met new people and traveled places we might not have if it weren’t for this tournament. I’m very glad that tennis gave me this opportunity."

On Thursday, Guam swept Brunei 3-0, which catapulted them into the fifth-place match against Turkmenistan.

Entering the match with confidence and momentum, Packbier and Fremont “Monti” Gibson came out swinging. In the No. 2 singles match, the day’s first rubber, Packbier lost to Aisha Bikbulatova 6-3, 6-2.

In the second singles match, a must-win for Guam, Gibson defeated Anastasiya Azimbayeva, 6-3, 1-0 (ret).

With the overall match knotted at one, Packbier and Gibson teamed up in doubles to defeat Bikbulatova and Meryem Muhammedova 6-2, 6-4.

“We had an incredible match against Turkmenistan today,” Pang said in a WhatsApp message.

“It came down to our doubles rubber, where the girls pulled an incredible win,” Pang said.

Gibson called the win a confidence booster.

"I feel that the both of us put our best foot forward out here representing Guam," Gibson said.