Team Guam got off to a great start in the 3rd Micronesian Baseball Classic after defeating Pohnpei 7-2 on opening day of the tournament at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña. The four-team tourney will be going on all week with the finals set to play this Friday.

Guam pitcher Gavin Lim earned the win with two strikeouts, with relief pitcher Pete Perez getting three strikeouts. Kurt Diaz went 1-of-4 at bat and scored two runs as well as Jared Palomo, who went 1-of-2 with an RBI. Pohnpei’s Edmond Moses took the loss, but finished with six strikeouts.