In an action-packed 2022 Pacific Mini Games gold medal baseball game that featured the region’s two best teams, host nation Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands defeated Team Guam 12-9.

After a four-run fourth inning, a five-run fifth inning and two scores in the sixth inning, an excited crowd at the Francisco "Tan Ko" Palacios Baseball Field on Friday night enjoyed how the game unfolded in Susupe, Saipan.

In order to advance to the finals, Saipan first had to get past Palau in an elimination game. Against Palau, CNMI’s starting pitcher Joshua Jones tossed a complete-game, two-hit, 17-strikeout performance.

Jones, amid high temperatures, tossed 127 pitches, making his appearance doubtful for the gold medal game.

Although Jones was physically spent, he threw 103 pitches through six innings. In two games spanning just under 23 hours, the 29-year-old ace pitched 15 innings, threw 230 pitches and recorded 26 strikeouts.

“I was really tired physically,” Jones said. “But it’s my mind that came along and made me strong, especially today. Six Gs, baby!" Beamed Jones, referring to the $6,000 that Saipan’s sports federation wound receive from the government for claiming six gold medals.

Guam vs. CNMI

As for the Guam vs. CNMI rivalry, Jones is already looking forward to their next meeting.

“Guam is really young and it’s just the beginning for them,” Jones said. “I told them to keep their head up and keep working hard. I’ll see them again, for sure.”

Jones, who was a reliever in the gold medal game, took the mound in the fourth inning and remained in until the the final out was recorded.

“They’re tough,” said Guam’s Jaythan Muna-Barnes about the CNMI club. “They brought the best of the best and hit the ball really well tonight. We did too, but there were some things we couldn’t control.”

Opening the gold medal game for Team Guam, veteran Paul Pangelinan started on the mound.

After an early pitchers’ duel, Guam jumped all over CNMI starter Franco Nakamura with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a Muna-Barnes stand-up, two-RBI triple. Guam’s Guaifon Terlaje capped the scoring with an RBI double to center field.

After the top of the fourth inning, Guam led 4-0. However, the lead was short-lived, as CNMI bounced right back in their half of the inning, erupting for four runs off Pangelinan.

Trailing 4-2, CNMI’s Juan Iguel launched a two-RBI double to the left field fence. As the tying run crossed home plate, the crowd erupted.

After Muna-Barnes came up with a big RBI-single, Guam led 5-4. But that lead did not last very long either. In the fifth inning, CNMI scored five runs. One inning later, they added two more runs for a commanding 11-5 lead.

Guam’s hustling and youthful players scraped off four more runs, but couldn’t quite do enough damage off Jones to pull off the comeback.

With hits difficult to come by for Team Guam, CNMI’s Ben Jones, AJ Lizama and Juan Iguel had banner nights. Jones, the game’s most consistent batter, finished with four hits. Lizama and Iguel each had four.

“Not bad for a young team,” said Guam’s manager Joe “JT” Tuquero, praising his team comprised mostly of members from the island’s youth development program.

Terlaje, pleased with Guam’s performance, was happy to have made it as far as they did.

“I’m not disappointed,” said Terlaje, who led Guam with three hits. “We really wanted the gold. We fought hard, but we didn’t expect to come this far. I’m really proud of my team.”

Muna-Barnes, one of Guam’s best-ever infielders, baserunners and extra-base hitters, took the loss harder than his young protege.

“Our hearts are kind of broken,” said Muna-Barnes, who finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. “We worked really hard for this, but we’ll be classy and humble in victory and defeat.”