While most of the athletes are just gearing up for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, the region’s top baseball and tennis teams have been at it since Thursday. Most disciplines don’t start till Monday.

In tennis, Guam wrapped up the team events Friday. While the women pulled out a phenomenal win against Kiribati, they fell just short of qualifying for the medal rounds. Only the top of each pool advances.

Playing in the grueling heat from 730 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hasn’t been easy, but Guam has been out in full force, said coach Michelle Pang.

Guam women – Sydney Packbier and Monti Gibson – earned their first win against Kiribati.

“It was a strong singles match and we were able to get the 2 singles win to capture the tie,” Pang said Saturday. Winning against Kiribati was a huge boost in confidence for the young squad.

“Coming to these Games at such a young and it being their first time, it just kinda shows where their game is at and what they need to keep working on it,” Pang said.

Pang said she was proud of the team and what they were able to pull off, painting a bright picture for Guam tennis.

“Hopefully, we get other girls inspired to come out for tennis,” Pang said.

After the match, Packbier said the win was great and a fantastic showcase of the growth of women’s tennis on island.

Given their age and relative inexperience, Gibson said she was happy with their progress and growth after only two days of competition.

Both said they’re looking forward to the individuals competition, which starts Sunday.

The men’s team – Camden Camacho, Aarman Sachdev and Dakota Gibson – missed making the medal rounds by a few points. The match against Papua New Guinea was crucial and Guam came away with the 1-2 loss.

“We won the second singles but lost the first singles. It came down to a decider for doubles, lots of good points and chances but the other team played well on the big points,” Pang said of the men’s matches. “Dakota Gibson won his second singles match. Camden, unfortunately, lost his singles so it came down to a decider in the doubles. It was close but just missed a few opportunities."

“The first two days of competition were tough but a good learning experience for us all. I believe that both teams have a shot of medaling. They both have players who play Davis Cup for Pacific Oceania,” Camacho said Friday.

Coming off the Davis Cup experience, Camacho was pragmatic about where he stands.

"My game is at my peak right now but there are college and professional caliber players that we are competing against here," Camacho said.

"Our team vibe is great because we are young and get along well. The others have grown up competing against each other ,but also have teamed up before to represent Guam in junior tournaments," he said. "Coaches Michelle and Christian also coach majority of the kids and get along well with everyone."

Team medals will be wrapping up Saturday. Guam’s tennis team will be suiting up for individual competition, which starts Sunday at American Memorial Park. Guam will field entries in the singles, doubles and mixed-doubles for the individual matches.

The day off is much needed, Pang said, admitting the heat has been brutal and the hours long. But, the athletes, despite their youth, have trained and are more than ready for the challenge. And, armed with the lessons from the team competition, they’re locked in and ready to compete.