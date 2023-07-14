Guam youth golfers compete at IMG World Championships

Guam’s junior golfers finished their second round at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships. The prestigious event gives youth golfers the experience and exposure necessary to reach the next level for each of their individual journeys.

The players were about halfway through their second rounds when The Guam Daily Post checked the leaderboards. Here are the results at the time.

Boys 15-18

Santino Yanza – T 169 +14

Stussy Shiroma – T 190 +17

Girls 15-18

Ava Limtiaco – T 165 +30

Tyanna Jacot – T 129 +12

Boys 13-14

Aki Matsuno– T 162 +22

Edwin Fenton– T 157 +19

Girls 13-14

Mina Manibusan – T 102 +30

Boys 11-12

Jacob Reyes – T 130 +19

Girls 11-12

Krisana Fenton – T 72 +24

Boys 9-10

Nathan Caasi – T 100 +40