When Guam-rooted Charlotte Chavatipon joined the University of Texas women’s tennis program in 2021, she was one of five freshman recruited by the Longhorns that year. In her inaugural campaign, loaded with young talent, UT won the NCAA Division I championship.

Late last month, with five additional freshman added to the roster, the Longhorns won their second consecutive championship, the fourth in school history.

"It feels great to be back-to-back champions,” said the 20-year-old Chavatipon, the daughter of Marilyn Carlos, who was born and raised on Guam and graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam in 1991. “Just being able to accomplish it once is something that most people in college want to do, but being able to accomplish it twice, and in a row, is amazing.”

“There were more obstacles and pressure this year to defend our championship title, so winning this year feels just as sweet as last year,” she said.

Chavatipon shared with The Guam Daily Post that winning her second title came against improbable odds. Earlier in the season, injury and burnout plagued the Austin, Texas-based tennis team. Over a two-week period, from Feb. 12-25, the Longhorns lost 3-of-4 matches, including a bitter 4-1 defeat to the University of Oklahoma Sooners, the only team to beat UT twice during the 2022 regular season.

“At the start of the fall, our team of 11 girls was cut into about five or six players due to obstacles such as injuries, mental burn out and sickness,” Chavatipon said. “I would count myself as one of those players who struggled in the fall, so we did not really have much of a team at the time.”

Change comes from within

During that stretch of uninspired tennis, a most-unaccustomed losing streak, Chavatipon and her teammates conducted private meetings to try and figure out what was going on. Although the Longhorns had already returned to full strength, they were not the same team that began the season with a six-game winning streak, which included a 4-1 win over No. 10 University of Southern California.

“Later in the spring, everyone came back healthy and ready to play, but our team chemistry was off,” Chavatipon said. “As a result of our team chemistry, we suffered some losses and faced reality that our team had some holes in it. So as a team, we had team meetings without the coaches because we realized that we needed to adapt and change or else the results were going to be looking the same.”

After several players-only meetings, the Longhorns constructed and implemented a plan.

“We discussed what we wanted to accomplish, what controllable factors we can change to improve our success on the court, and what will be the consequences if we do not follow our new plan,” Chavatipon said. “These meetings motivated us and kept us on track on what we were trying to do here at Texas.”

She said that she and her teammates valued each other's opinion and wanted to sit in a room and make change.

With new-found motivation, Texas finished the regular season with a 10-1 winning streak, the only loss a 4-3 defeat to Big 12 Conference rivals OU Sooners. In that match, Chavatipon suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss, to Anchisa Chanta.

Although the Longhorn’s plan had been set, they were not getting the results they had hoped for. But that was about to change.

After the loss to OU, the Longhorns won their last three regular season matches, claimed the Big 12 Championships, and powered their way to the NCAA D1 team title.

In the Big 12 Championship, Texas defeated OU 4-2 and Chavatipon beat Dana Guzman 6-4, 6-1. During the three-match championships, Chavatipon did not lose a singles match.

Two weeks later, Chavatipon, in the NCAA Tournament, Texas began its inspired run. After blanking unseeded Ball State University and No. 18 University of Michigan, Texas knocked off No. 14 Auburn University, No. 5 University of Virginia and No. 1 University of North Carolina before advancing to the finals.

Texas, in the championship match defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 4-1. Chavatipon, who faced Guzman, split the first two sets when the Longhorns clinched the title.

Chavatipon, reflecting on the season, credits winning the title to being able to reverse the flow of what may have proved to have been a long, unfortunate season.

“I believe our success this year was being able to overcome adversity and our encouraging team chemistry,” she said. … “I would say the biggest reason for our success as a team was how close and caring we are to each other as friends."

The grind continues

With a second title in hand, there is no slowing down for Chavatipon. Hoping to improve upon her No. 620 singles world ranking, she boarded a flight to Austria.

“I plan on spending three weeks in Austria to play a few pro tournaments,” she said, adding that her goals for the summer are to break into the top 500 in rankings or maintain her current ranking so she can play more pro tournaments during the upcoming school year.

She said that she is eager to rejoin the Longhorns and see her friends, a celebratory reunion cut short by a tight tournament schedule.

“I'm actually very excited to return back to school because I want to see my friends and celebrate with them properly after our NCAA win,” she said.

The motherland is calling

With the M25 Harmon King’s Guam World Tennis Tour, an International Tennis Federation professional tournament, currently underway at the Guam National Tennis Center, the facility is expanding from six to 11 courts and may host a women’s tour event in 2023. If that happens, Chavatipon would like to play in that tournament and visit the island for a first time.

“If the ITF adds a few 25Ks on the women's side, I would hope that I would get the chance to play those and it would be something that I would like to do,” she said. “Normally, I try to stay in the North American region because of travel, time change and there are many tournaments available, but visiting Guam and potentially playing the 25Ks are an opportunity that I would like to have.”

A deep sadness

As Chavatipon works on improving her ranking and longs for a reunion with her teammates, she is saddened by last week's massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were murdered and several others injured - a mere 157 miles west of the campus where she trains and competes.

Chavatipon said that she heard of the shooting while heading to the airport in an Uber.

“It's such a tragedy that this happened,” she said. “My condolences go out to the children and adults that were massacred in this gruesome shooting, and my prayers go out to those who are fighting to stay alive.”

“This event is something that no child or adult should have to encounter," she added. "All I can say is: ‘It saddens me to hear that this happened and this is the type of world we live in.’”