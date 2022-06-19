Guam’s badminton team is ready to go. Catching up with them at the badminton center during a Saturday afternoon training session, Guam’s Ellaine Labang said it’s an exciting time for the team.

“This will be the first time Guam has a representative for badminton,” she said. "Our team is very young and is excited to play.”

The team has been working hard at the Guam Badminton Center on Bello Road, hitting the grind daily to prep for regional powerhouses like New Caledonia and Tahiti.

“They’re ranked number 1 and 2. … We hope to give a good fight in this competition. If we win, much better. We don’t plan to give away much points,” said Labang, who started competing in badminton 10 years ago in the Philippines. “Playing them will be exciting for all of us.”

Asked about her expectations for the team, she said “We are always hopeful, and maybe we can get a bronze. We would like a medal, if it is possible.”

Representing Guam at this stage is an honor, Labang said.

“Gosh, it gave me goose bumps to walk in during the parade of nations,” she said. “Hearing them call up Guam and I walk with them, it just feels good.”

Guam’s first matchup will be against the Solomon on Monday. The daily sessions have gone a way towards easing some of the nerves.

“We are looking forward to our first match,” she said.

Badminton has seen a growth recently thanks to the new center and guidance from Oceania Badminton, Labang said.

“We are very excited and seeing the development among kids is good for the sport,” she said. And, a new center dedicated to the sport means its members “can practice daily and improve so that we can be ready for international challenges.”

The future of badminton is bright, she said, and this competition is only the beginning of the journey for the team that has been grinding out daily.