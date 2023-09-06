Editor's note: In the days to follow, a more in-depth piece on Guam's participation in the Vegas-based event will be published in The Guam Daily Post.

This past weekend, Guam’s talent was on display as hundreds of dedicated martial artists participated in the prestigious International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 and and Jiu-Jitsu Con Kids International 2023, in Las Vegas Nevada.

The world's premier events featured more than 20,000 competitors from across the globe.

Guam's finest competitors and coaches, representing various BJJ schools, including Atos Guam, Isla BJJ, Orient BJJ, Zenith BJJ, and others, traveled from Guam, Arizona, Hawaii, Washington, Nevada and beyond to compete at this highly-anticipated event. Their presence showcased Guam's commitment to excellence in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Globally, as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu continues its remarkable growth, Guam remains at the forefront of representation, embodying the spirit and skill of the sport. The island's practitioners are making waves and gaining recognition on the international stage.

Prominent figures within Guam's jiu-jitsu community who attended the event included Marvin Cruz, Ares BJJ; Mike Carbullido, Zomu Carbullido, Joey Cruz, Lloyd Cubacub, Atos Guam; Patrick Diego, Jon Delos Reyes and Daniel Vegamora, Orient BJJ; and Trevin Jones, Tyrone Jones and Drew Palomo, Zenith BJJ.

Guam’s elite BJJ practitioners highlighted the camaraderie and unity within the island community.

Information provided in a press release stated that Guam's success at the IBJJF Master World Championship and Jiu-Jitsu Con demonstrates the island's commitment to honing technical prowess, promoting sportsmanship, and fostering a strong sense of community among its practitioners.

The Guam Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community is excited about the future and is dedicated to continuing its journey on the global stage, representing the island with pride and distinction, stated information in a press release.