Guam was well represented Nov. 12 as Bob Jones University stormed to a National Christian College Athletic Association Division II National Championship – its second in a row – at the Tom Rutledge Cross-Country Course in Joplin, Missouri. Harvest Christian Academy graduate Hannah Cathey, now a junior at Bob Jones, ran 20 seconds faster than her previous personal record, tackling the hilly course to be a part of her team’s title defense.

“I was very happy with my performance. … I was surprised, myself, to have beat my PR by 20 seconds by a course I would see as ‘rough’ because of all the hills,” Cathey said. “I’m very proud of my team. There were a lot of freshmen this year, including the first who finished first over all at the competition and broke the school record by 20 seconds.”

Head coach Ken Roach was named the NCCAA DII Coach of the Year as his team ran to a championship finish.

“I'm happy and excited for our team today,” Roach said via the school website. "I couldn't have drawn it out any better. You never know how it's going to go until you're out on the course and racing."

Cathey added her praise to her coach’s accomplishments.

“I would like to recognize my coach for coming into his first year of coaching us and leading us to two national championships (men and women),” she said. “It must have been a lot of pressure for him but he did amazingly to push all of us to do our best.”

At the start of the season, Cathey said, her coach helped set goals. To hold themselves accountable, they shared their goals with teammates.

“Back when that happened, my goal was just to get a PR. I achieved that goal midseason at the Queen City race, but I was able to PR again at Nats, so I can say I achieved my goal twice,” she said, smiling.

Some might say there’s pressure to defend a team title, but Cathey said her teammates help her keep things in perspective.

It’s not as much pressure as one might think, she said.

“We just want to do the best we can every year,” she said, adding she was more anxious about classes and assignments than competition.

When it felt tense, Cathey said, she fell back on her teammate’s words of advice to refocus her energies.

“‘The work is already done, we just need to put all the work we put in into action’ – and that was on my mind a lot when I got anxious,” Cathey said.

Knowing she isn’t a race leader, she said she focused on running a smarter race.

“I usually like running with my teammate that’s the same pace as me, so I ran with her most of the time,” she said. “When we do that, we get to pass competition from two sides and get in front of them to block them out.”

Looking back, Cathey said her junior season was a struggle as she balanced life as a student-athlete.

“It’s easy to set my mind to just be an athlete and all my school work gets piled up,” she said, adding it was important she learn to do both and to do them both well.

As someone who's honed her skill and continues to perform well, Cathey offered some words of advice to athletes looking to try to raise their level of play.

“I’ve only competed since sophomore year at this level, but I think understanding your level of passion for running is important to do at this level,” she said.

“It’s a lot of dedication to be a student-athlete. I’m sad at times that I missed my freshman year of college to make memories with my teammates, but at the same time, I’m glad I took a year off of running after running since seventh grade just to realize how much I love the sport,” she added.

Her passion for running is intrinsic, but the interactions with teammates continue to fuel her motivation to stay in the sport.

“I love that I can run with girls that love running,” she said. “I can always find someone that wants to go on a run through this and grow in our faith together as we share stuff from our lives.”

Cathey, who plans to graduate December 2023, still has two more years of eligibility at the collegiate level.

Cross-country is now on the back burner, and the junior is looking forward to her track and field season, which starts in the spring.