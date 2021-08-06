After Team Guam’s first four Olympians failed to advance past the preliminary round in their respective sports, the island’s representation at the 2020 Tokyo games concluded unceremoniously with Rckaela Maree Ramos Aquino receiving a shutout loss to Bolortuya Bat Ochir of Mongolia in the Women’s Freestyle Wrestling 53Kg division.

Aquino, 54 seconds in Round 1, lost to Bat Ochir 5-0. Bat Ochir has advanced to the semifinal round against Japan's Mayu Mukaida.

In Guam’s previous four attempts at advancement, Jagger Stephens and Mineri Gomez - although satisfied with their times in their respective 100-meter Freestyle Swimming events, were unable to move on.

Joshter Andrew, Guam’s lone judoka at the Games, suffered a 10-0 loss to Tajikistan’s Akmal Morodov.

Regine Tugade-Watson, who competed in the Women’s 100-meter Sprint, posted her fastest time in two years, but wasn’t able to run a sub-12 and break her own 11.92 national record.

"To be able to go out and do what I did today, national record or not, is something to be proud of,” posted Tugade-Watson on Facebook after the race.

Tugade-Watson, who finished fourth in her heat, posted a season best 12.17.