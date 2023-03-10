After a spectacular run at the FIBA Asia pre-qualifier in Mongolia earlier this month, the Bank of Guam men’s national basketball team solidified their presence as a bonafide threat, climbing the FIBA world rankings.

In the newly released rankings, Guam is now ranked No. 14 in Asia-Oceania and moved up three spots in the global rankings to No. 79.

It’s been a long road, one nearly a decade in the making. Armed with a back-to-back gold medal haul in the Pacific Games in 2015 and 2019, Guam is a legitimate threat representing Pacific island nations. Over the last decade, Guam has only suffered three losses – none this past trip – with over 42 wins in FIBA competition.

In their most recent foray at the Asia Cup pre-qualifier games, Guam silenced a sellout home crowd, capping a 3-0 run with a buzzer-beating trey from Earnest Ross Jr. to lift Guam to new hardwood heights. The win lifts expectations and hopes for any athlete looking to suit up for Guam at the regional or international level. At the pre-qualifier, Guam took down Thailand, Malaysia and Mongolia, as well as Singapore and Hong Kong in late 2022. The wins advance Guam to the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, whereby Guam will host major games.

“We will continue to stay hungry and prepare to reach new heights,” said EJ Calvo, head coach for the men’s program and president of the Guam Basketball Confederation. “We look forward to more big games and opportunities to put Guam on the map.”

The Guam teams have a full slate of basketball on the agenda for 2023. The men’s team will continue their quest for Pacific dominance with plans to suit up for the 2023 Micronesian Games in Majuro and a push for a three-peat in the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.

The women’s team will get a shot in Majuro at defending gold before moving on in their quest for a first Pacific Games medal since 1999.

The junior national teams will be competing at the U17 FIBA Oceania Games in Papua New Guinea while the U16 junior women’s team will be suiting up for the U16 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier in July.

“We need to continue to invest in our youth and development,” Calvo said. “The future is bright as we cultivate a winning culture that proudly represents Guam.”