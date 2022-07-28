In just over 15 months the Boonie Flight Project has found homes for more than 400 of Guam's boonie dogs. The dogs now live in different homes spread across some 26 states and the group is gearing up to help even more of the island’s furry friends.

On Aug. 6, BFP will team up with Team 28, a group of active working professionals from Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam Memorial Hospital, and one retiree from the Guam Police Department, to host the Fast and Furriest 5K. The 5K, which will also incorporate a 2K Division, is a fundraiser to help control Guam's feral pet population.

The race, which will be held at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao beach at 6 a.m., in conjunction with Clear the Shelter Month, looks to adopt out all of the dogs housed at the Guam Animals In Need animal shelter.

“We are a first-world country with a third-world dog problem,” said Lauren Cabrera, BFP co-founder. “It is not typical to have this number of feral or free-roaming dogs on such an advanced island.”

As of last week, only six runners signed up for the run, but Cabrera hopes to attract at least 300-500 participants.

Interested parties, for $15, can register at guamtime.net. Also, in-person registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30-31 at the Micronesia Mall.

Cabrera said that each finisher will receive a commemorative cooling towel.

“We also have raffle prizes - lots of dog toys of course, and we are working on some larger prizes as well," she said. “If enough people register, we will also give awards to top finishers.”

Recognizing that the government has made great efforts in trying to curb the stray dog population, Cabrera and organizers know that there is much more that can be done. Apart from being nuisances and potential health threats, the island’s free-roaming canine conundrum can negatively affect other aspects of island life, especially the economy.

“We are grateful to see the great strides and efforts made by our government over the last few years, working towards controlling the issue,” Cabrera said. “While, of course, we care about dogs, the feral dog population also negatively impacts our economy, public health and the ecology of our island.”

Although the proceeds raised from the 5K will help in the effort to lower the island’s feral dog population, Cabrera said that only a multi-faceted approach, incorporating spaying and neutering animals, can have a lasting effect.

“Our mission is: Saving the dogs of Guam. But we are also heavily involved in other animal welfare activities, especially spay and neuter clinics through GAIN and the Department of Agriculture's new program, Spay Neuter Island Pets (SNIP)."

In April 2021, when Cabrera and Kelsey Graupner founded BFP, they began fostering dogs but couldn’t keep pace with the out-of-control stray population. Akin to digging in sand or trying to plug a leaking, multi-holed water-filled bucket with only two fingers, they quickly realized that they had to think outside of the box. They had to turn their gaze to off-island options.

“We were both fostering dogs, but could not find adopters for them,” Cabrera said. “We reached out to Lisa Meador-Schoppa, a certified International Pet Animal Transportation Association pet shipper, and she was willing to help us fly them to loving homes stateside.”

Cabrera said that she hopes, one day, to “raise enough funds to entirely empty out GAIN.”

Cabrera also hopes that Team 28’s tireless effort will, once and for all, have a lasting effect.

“Their commitment to move forward by being honest, collaborative, passionate and accountable is exemplified by their efforts to improve the lives of the smallest, furriest members of our community and the health of our beautiful island,” she said.