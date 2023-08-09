Late last month and 7,000 miles from home, James Sardea participated in two brutal obstacle course races - Runmageddon Hardcore and Runmageddon Recruit.

Normally, the endurance athlete enters international obstacle course races with others from Guam. But, not this time. He was a team of one, all alone in the Czech Republic.

“This race was the hardest obstacle race I have ever done,” said Sardea, sharing that culture shock and language barrier made him feel isolated.

“What made me stand out was that I was only brown colored person who participated. It was mostly Czech and Polish citizens,” he said. “The language barrier was hard, too. A few asked me where I was from, but were lost when I said: ‘Guam, a small island in the Pacific.’”

When Sardea arrived in the Czech Republic to compete in Runmageddon Hardcore, a 21-kilometer race with 70 painstakingly thought out and pain-delivering obstacles, he knew it was going to be his toughest-ever challenge. But Sardea has never been one to back down from a physical contest.

“The toughest obstacles were rigs with single grip obstacles that require strong grip strength,” Sardea said. “After doing so many obstacles, the challenge of still having grip strength was hard. Also, climbing the steep ski slopes was a killer, to most.”

Adding to the competition's grueling nature, competitors had to conquer 4,275 feet of total elevation.

Sardea said that he expected to cramp, but the cool, mountain air prevented his muscles from seizing and allowed his competitive spirit to soar to new heights.

Sardea, of the 1,691 participants competing in the 21K race, placed 582nd overall and 94th in the men’s 40+ division. The following day, in Runmageddon Recruit, a 7K race, of 938 athletes, Sardea placed 159th overall - 28th in his age division.

Sardea told The Guam Daily Post that, when researching the races, he was drawn to the serene and beautiful environment.

“I knew I had to race it because it was held at the beautiful ski slopes in Harrachov,” he said.

Paying tribute to his sponsors, Sardea thanked Urban Fitness Guam, Guam Visitors Bureau, his mother and girlfriend, Southern Mountain Gear, Island Eye Institute, TakeCare, A&R Pacific, Docomo Pacific, Guam Running Club, Guåhan Soldier, “Molon Labe” Swavely, and Robert Jack.

Upcoming race

With another obstacle race checked off his bucket list, Sardea is already looking forward to competing in a Spartan Race, in the Philippines. The Spartan Trifecta, consisting of three separate races, will take place Nov. 18-19.

Sardea said that a seven-person contingent from Guam will be competing and there is room for more. He urged interested parties to call him at 671-686-7779.