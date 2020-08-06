After two rounds at the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the competition has only gotten stronger and Guam’s five-player contingent has been pushed to the limit.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and with Hurricane Isaias threatening to cancel play, the handful of Father Duenas Memories School Friars golfers - Ivan Sablan, Anton Lacson, Eduardo Terlaje, Markus Nanpei, and Jacob Fegurgur - have been gaining valuable experience while representing Guam on the national stage.

The three-day event, which teed off Tuesday, has drawn the nation's best high school golfers.

After a strong opening round 2-over-par, Sablan struggled in Round 2 and posted a 10-over-par 82. Despite the setback, placed 69th among 229 competitors, he has emerged as Guam’s leader.

“It’s been a great experience to play at such a historic place,” said Sablan, a 16-year-old incoming high school senior. “The competition has been very competitive, especially when you are competing against some of the best competition in the United States.”

For Sablan, in the opening round, both his long and short-games were strong. On Day 2, nothing seemed to be working.

“Nothing was really clicking,” he said. “My overall game was not up to par.”

Ivan seemed to struggle a bit today, said Mark Nanpei, the Guam National Golf Federation’s director of junior golf.

“He got off to a good start, but faltered in the end,” he added.

For Team Guam, competing at Pinehurst has been a unique experience, especially amid the pandemic and Hurricane Isaias having made landfall as it became downgraded to a tropical storm.

“Yesterday, we got a huge downpour which impacted several holes,” Mark Nanpei said. “We were fortunate to play in the morning. The afternoon tee times were rained out after 9 holes.”

It’s been a true team event, which is the first for us. I hope that the future high school champs will continue to get invited, he added.

In today’s opening round, the event’s final day of competition, Fegurgur will tee up at 7:26 a.m., Eastern Standard Time. Guam’s remaining athletes will tee off in 11-minute increments.

“The boys are equipped to play against this type of competition, they just need to focus,” Mark Nanpei said. "More opportunity to challenge them will only strengthen their games.”