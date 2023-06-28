Twenty years ago, the Guam Women’s National Soccer Team wasn’t good - it was great.

After nearly upsetting No. 26 world-ranked Chinese Taipei at the 2003 AFC Women's Championship, then playing their hearts out and earning a silver medal at the XII South Pacific Games in Suva, Fiji, the national team climbed to No. 66 in the world.

“Now they're 97th and sinking fast,” said Tom Renfro, the women’s head coach, at the time. “And the only reason they're 97 is because of all what we did, back in the day.”

Before stepping onto the field against Chinese Taipei, Renfro knew that the only chance they had to win was to deploy negative tactics.

“I told the girls, we're not going to play with these guys for 90 minutes. We can play with them for 10 minutes. The problem is: What do we do with the other 80 minutes?” Renfro said. “Well, we were very crafty and we broke up the game tremendously, and we stalled, and stalled and stalled.”

Renfro and Caralyn Walsh, who was the team captain and played defense and goalkeeper in 2003, knew that they were part of something great.

In that famously-significant effort against Taipei, which was played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Guam led 1-nil, but lost 2-1.

“I told the girls, after that game: This is the greatest result ever of Guam. Look around, because this is historic,” Renfro said. “There’s not even close to being another result like this.”

Walsh, who was Canto, at the time, reflected on her role with the national team and remembers what it felt like to achieve so much. She said that she was excited that Guam led, but was equally thrilled Guam had scored a goal.

“Playing with those heavyweight teams, it’s like chasing your tail, at times,” Walsh said. “You kind of get lost," Walsh said. … "I think it was more not that we scored against Taipei, but that we scored period. It was just such an out-of-place thing for us to score.”

In the 2003 AFC Women’s Championship, Guam was placed in Pool B with Japan, Myanmar, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines. Guam didn’t win a game and only scored one more goal, but they proved they could hang with other mid-level and strong teams. In the tournament, Guam lost to Japan 7-0, lost to Myanmar 4-0, and lost to the Philippines 2-1. In 2003, Philippines was ranked No. 76, Japan was No. 14 in the world, and Myanmar was No. 45.

Renfro told The Guam Daily Post that he was so proud of how Walsh and the team played in that tournament, especially against Japan.

“Preparing for AFC we had to play the number 14 team in the world, Japan, with the eventual MVP of the World Cup,” he said. “Cara Canto marked her. … I had to coach the s - - - out of defense.”

Shifting gears and strategies

Two weeks after the AFC tournament, a confident Team Guam headed to Fiji. But unlike the AFC tournament, their game plan switched from defense to offense. No longer were they playing teams laden with a World Cup MVP and pro-level players, Fiji was a level playing field.

After a 24-hour travel day, all 19 members of an extremely travel-weary, jet-lagged Team Guam crammed into a room filled with bunkbeds at the University of the South Pacific. With a scheduled first-round bye, the team had time to recover, or so they thought.

Later that same evening, an SPG organizer told Renfro that Guam had drawn Fiji and would be playing the host nation in the morning.

“We had hours to get ready,” Renfro said.

Walsh described the game against Fiji as incredibly physical and said that one of the players from Guam got a concussion.

“It was a brutal game,” she said. “The Fiji women were taller and they were just brutal.”

After the game, Walsh learned that the Fijian team was actually loaded with rugby players, who she referred to as “rugby rejects.”

Beating them with soccer skill boosted Guam's morale.

“That gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament,” Walsh said. “Every once in a while, we always chuckle that we actually didn't play the Fiji soccer team, we played the Fiji rugby team.”

After surviving a pounding and beating Fiji 1-nil, Guam's outlook and level of play improved.

In the next four matches, Guam went undefeated, thumping Kiribati but edging the other teams by a goal.

Heading into the last day of the tournament, Guam entered the their final match with a guaranteed medal. Although, they didn’t know the color they would receive.

With a driving rain having turned the field into a swamp, Guam took on Papua New Guinea.

Vividly, Walsh remembers that game. Chillingly, she remembers the only goal scored by either team finding its way past her and into the net.

“I started to come out to take control and get the ball and one of the Papua girls got a foot on it. She lobbed it up,” Walsh said. “If I had stayed in my goal area I would have gotten it," she said, remembering she and her center defender retreated but couldn't catch up to the shot in time.

“It wasn’t one of the most beautiful goals ever,” she said. “I think if I could have that moment back, I would have done things a little bit differently."

“Actually, it still haunts me.”

A devil of a time

During the 2003 SPGs, Team Guam won 18 medals - 6 gold, 6 silver, 6 bronze.

“We came within a hair of the gold medal,” Renfro said.

After the game but before the closing ceremonies, Guam departed without their medals. Renfro, unsure if they had won silver or bronze, said he learned they had placed second while waiting for their connecting flight at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

“We didn't even get our medal,” Renfro said. “We were in the airport of Tokyo, finding out we were silver medalists. We finally get our medals, here. There's about a handful of girls (who were on island to receiver their medals) - whoop dee doo! Thank you, Guam! Appreciate it!” Renfro added, sarcastically.

Renfro said that there is no doubt that this was the greatest team ever, and the records will stand forever.

No pomp amid serious circumstance

Two weeks prior to this article and after a six-year absence, Renfro returned to the island and told The Guam Daily Post that he had hoped for some sort of recognition for the team's accomplishment. But amid recovery efforts from Typhoon Mawar, which devastated the island and caused extensive damage at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, Renfro said that the team has not been ceremoniously-recognized for its accomplishments.

“I came here to participate in some kind of celebration with my players that never got any type of formal recognition for a silver medal,” Renfro said. “They deserve something for being the greatest team ever. There's nothing that even comes close to those results. Not even close,” he repeated.

He said that the Guam’s men’s or women’s teams will never match what the women’s team accomplished two decades ago.

“They aren’t going to beat 66 in the world, men or women,” he said. “They’re almost last, and they're sinking like a rock.”