With nerves in check and a bright outlook on the day’s event, Guam’s Israel Poppe delivered his best-ever performance Monday in the Men’s 200-meter freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Poppe finished in 2 minutes, 2.57 seconds.

“At last year’s 2022 World Championship, in Budapest Hungary, my time was a 2:05.00, which means that over the past year I’ve shaved off nearly three seconds,” he said. “Although the goal I set for this event was to be under two minutes, I am happy with where I am at, especially considering that we haven’t had a pool to consistently train in for a while now,” added Poppe, disappointed that Guam's two public pools have been closed for more than three years.

Although nobody from Poppe’s heat qualified for the finals, the 16-year-old student-athlete from Guam Adventist Academy represented his island proudly and shared water with the planet’s top athletes.

“It’s very exciting to see the top swimmers from around the world gathered in one place and to have the opportunity to swim in the same pool as them,” Poppe said. “I’d like to thank my family, all of my coaches and the Guam Swimming Federation. They have all helped and supported me tremendously in my swimming career.”

After the race the Oceania Swimming Association invited Team Guam to meet 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

“He was very cool and very inspiring,” Poppe said. “He talked about his medals and which ones he considered to be in the top four of his career. He also spoke about the hardships of being the best in the world and how to stay motivated and healthy, mentally.”