Twenty-five years have passed since Joseph Salas died from cancer and his daughter, Jacqueline Salas, 30, wanted to do something memorable to honor his life. Although she was only 5 when he died and doesn’t have many memories of the family’s patriarch, his life lived on through loving lore and tribute.

“I was so young when he passed,” she said. “So much of my memory is cultivated with stories from my family who continue to remind me of his life and legacy.”

With thoughts of honoring her father, Jacqueline Salas signed up for the 2023 John Hancock Boston Athletic Association Boston Marathon.

After several months of training, she completed the 2023 Boston Marathon this past weekend.

She had never before run a marathon. But once she'd set her goal, there was no looking back and she finished the 127th Boston Marathon in 5 hours, 17 minutes, 48 seconds.

“My major goal was to finish and to complete the race in a way that was ultimately safe and healthy for me. I did just that,” said Jacqueline Salas, who was born and raised on Guam, hails from Ordot, but relocated to Boston to pursue education and a career.

About a decade ago, around the same time five people died and 300 others were injured in a series of bombing attacks at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Jacqueline Salas began working as an undergraduate researcher for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world-renowned cancer research facility and hospital.

Motivated by her father’s death, she embarked on a career to fight the deadly disease. While her career has since taken a different route, she never lost sight of honoring her father.

“Although my career path has shifted from the cancer research field, I wanted to honor my dad by running for a charity organization that is doing the work to find a cure and whose mission is to support families like mine, who have been affected by cancer,” she said.

Jacqueline Salas' effort helped raise money through the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge.

Pushing the envelope

For Jacqueline Salas, running was nothing new, but the longest race she had ever run was a 10K. So with the race date quickly approaching, she increased her distance and time.

“The training was the best and hardest part of the whole experience,” she said. “I’ve never learned so much about my body and caring for it than through this process. It's hard to believe that before this, I never ran more than 7 miles.”

Each day, as her distance increased, she became more comfortable with the idea of running a mettle-testing 26.2-mile race.

“Gradually and with the aid of a training plan, I increased my weekly mileage and continued to do so for over four months,” she said. “Early morning (or) late evening runs were methodically planned to fit my work schedule. I have a new appreciation for this process.”

For the brand new marathoner, pounding through the race certainly was a tremendous challenge, especially as she made her way up and down Heartbreak Hill. Two days post-race, her body still ached.

“Day two post-marathon recovery is almost as challenging as Heartbreak Hills (0.5-mile long stretch of hills on the course),” she said, adding she was “overwhelmed with gratitude for all the support that quite literally carried me through the 26.2 miles.”

With 26 miles behind her and 0.2 miles to go, Jacqueline Salas began feeling the enormity of the moment. With her best friends cheering her on, she was overcome with emotion.

“The last 0.2 miles of the race were like no other,” she said. “The final stretch to the finish line was filled with what had to have been thousands of people. In front of the Lenox Hotel, my best friends, friends that have become family, welcomed me to the finish line with chants and cheers and a FaceTime call with my mom.”

“They say the adrenaline rush is real, but it really was the village that showed up that day that got me through those 26.2 miles,” added Jacqueline Salas.

Now that she accomplished her mission, she is contemplating running another marathon someday.

“This is a hot topic among friends and family now,” she said. “I won't discount it. This one will forever be different, but I am starting to see why they say marathons can be addicting. Stay tuned.”