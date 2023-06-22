When Jalana Garcia played rugby for the George Washington High School Geckos, she was one of the most prolific student-athletes the school had ever seen. During her four years at GW, she led the Geckos to four rugby championships and became the only female student-athlete in the school’s history to have her jersey retired. School officials knew she was destined for greatness.

After retiring her purple and gold uniform, Garcia joined the Mount St. Mary's University’s women’s rugby team, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and became what former head coach Farrah Douglas called the “X factor.” With her collegiate career behind her, Garcia, earlier this month, signed a contract to play professionally for the Locals, a New York-based team in the Premier Rugby Sevens league. Garcia, along with joining the Locals, also signed a contract to play for the USA Mid-Atlantic U23 Women’s Rugby Team, a major achievement and a steppingstone to playing for Team USA.

“My goals for USA rugby are to work hard to try and make it onto the women’s sevens team and, one day, play in the Olympics,” said the 22-year-old Garcia, adding that making the roster is a “pathway to be scouted by the USA coaches for 15s and sevens.”

For Garcia, becoming a member of both teams is a dream come true and will help establish the island's foothold in international rugby. One try and one hit at a time, Garcia is adding to Guam’s growing rugby footprint, getting the island noticed at the nation’s highest level of female rugby.

“This opportunity opens up more doors in the world of rugby and also helps give Guam athletes more exposure, who plan on playing collegiate rugby here in the U.S.,” Garcia said. “PR7s is exciting because I’m playing against and alongside world-class athletes from USA, New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Mexico, etc. … And, I am only scratching the surface.”

She said that getting selected to play on a PR7s team was a game-changer.

“I am truly grateful for these opportunities ahead of me and I thank my family, friends, and coaches for their continuous love and support,” she said.

With one more year of college eligibility remaining, made possible by losing a year of competition due to the pandemic, Garcia has elected not to return to the Mount to pursue graduate school. She explained that she was unable to enroll in a dual program for nursing because of a funding snafu and will receive her military commission in July.

“I plan on serving in the Maryland National Guard as a quartermaster officer,” Garcia said. “After (Basic Officer Leader Course), I plan on pursuing my accelerated program for nursing and become a nurse.”

Weeks away from a commission into the military, while also serving part-time in the U.S. National Guard, Garcia is also working toward becoming a full-time electrocardiogram technician.

With parents, friends and family thanked, there is one more person she extended heartfelt gratitude.

“I also want to give a special thanks to Peter Baggetta for being a role model/mentor for the past four years that I’ve been out here,” said Garcia of Baggetta, a former Guam resident who is one of the most respected high school rugby coaches in America. “Being able to build a relationship with him has been a tremendous blessing and he is a reminder of why I do what I do.”