The Guam golfing community is mourning the recent passing of another longtime player, board member and officer of the Guam National Golf Federation.

After a lengthy illness, Joe Thomas Couch, 78, died Sunday, Aug. 16, at Guam Regional Medical City.

Couch was born and raised in El Dorado, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas, where he played on the men’s golf team.

In 1971, Couch moved to Guam and began working as an advertising executive for J&G Enterprises. Three years later, in 1974, he had taken a position with Glimpses of Guam Magazine, which was published and managed by the U.S. Navy. With a nose for news, Couch ended up owning the magazine and operated the business for 31 years before selling the company to the Fong family in 2005.

Although he was committed to his business, Couch’s passion had always been golf. As a competitive player from the early 1970s to late '80s, he was also a member of the Guam national men’s team, which included representing the island at the South Pacific Games. After his elite-competition days were over, he played in the championship, A-flights, and recreationally with the Hawaiian Golf Club.

As president and secretary-general of the GNGF, Couch’s tenure added tremendous support and guidance to the island’s golf programs. For 40 years, Couch served alongside the late George Benoit as the twosome ushered in an era of growth and development.

As a leader of the links, Couch helped establish Guam’s junior golf as well as the men’s and women’s amateur programs and was instrumental in helping establish a direct relationship with the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, the world’s oldest and most prestigious golf club. After the relationship was established, the door opened for Guam’s membership to the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, an R&A affiliate organization. Membership has allowed the island’s top adult and junior players to participate in world-class amateur tournaments and competitions throughout Asia, the Pacific, the U.S., and Europe.

Over the past several years, even as Couch’s health declined, he remained committed to improving golf and, whenever called upon, offered the GNGF consultation.

“In spite of his personal situation, he was always there to lend a hand," said GNGF President Richard Sablan. “For as long as he was able, he attended every ranking tournament that was held by the federation, almost up to the very end. Whether it was shuttling players to and from the driving range or working as the tournament starter, he was always there to assist. Joe is fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his joking manner.

“He always kept the meetings lively and upbeat.”

Joe Couch was a good guy and a lot of fun to work with, said Carlos Salas, former vice president of the GNGF.

“He was dedicated to the organization and was generous with his time,” Salas said. “He will be missed.”

Joe Couch is survived by Mariquita “Laling” Cruz Couch, his wife of 31 years and longtime GNGF national team member. He also leaves behind a brother, Lonnie Couch, and a sister, Betty Couch.

“The Guam National Golf Federation offer our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Laling and the family,” Sablan said in a statement. “Thank you, Joe, for your many years of dedication and commitment. You will always be fondly remembered in our hearts.

“May you rest in peace.”