Guam's Jr. Davis Cup felt the heat in Sri Lanka

After competing in the International Tennis Federation 2022 Asia/Oceania Junior Davis Cup Pre-Qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka, Guam’s boys national junior tennis team returned home with one victory and heaps of experience.

Having represented the Island, Anthony Gregoire, Jonny Jackson and Arjan Sachdej teamed up to defeat Cambodia on opening day. With the 2-1 win in pool play, the trio had hoped for more wins but succumbed soundly to powerhouses Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore 3-0.

Last Saturday, with their final match scheduled against Oman, Guam lost the playoff rubber 2-1. Jackson, the lone winner, defeated Isa Al Suleimani 1-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

In pool play, in Guam’s three defeats, they managed to win just 14 games in nine sets.

Although the trip was an eye-opening experience for the teenagers, it was a journey that made them proud and motivated for the future.

“I love being out here with my teammates who feel like brothers, representing Guam in the best way we can,” said Sachdej to the Post in a WhatsApp message late last week. “We are putting not only our names here, but Guam’s, so we can give others good chances too.”

Jackson told the Post that it was “so exciting to be playing tennis internationally.”

He added that everybody put in their 110%, and no match was easy.

He described the competition as “very high,” stating that “everybody is very good," adding that the experience motivated him to “keep working hard (and) to keep going to these international tournaments.”

Gregoire shared that he suffered from prematch jitters, but they soon went away when he stepped onto the court to face Cambodia’s Chan Mony Chheang. After winning the first set without dropping a game, handing the Cambodian a bitter 6-0 defeat, Gregoire described excruciating conditions that led to the match being suspended.

“During my match, we had to postpone it after the first set because the heat index was too high. but at that point, I still felt I had gas left in the tank,” said Gregoire, sharing that the temperature soared into the low-90s.

Living on Guam for three years and having played in similar conditions, Gregoire, originally from the Common Wealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, shared that he was prepared to handle the weather.

“The heat in Sri Lanka is very similar to Guam. I see this as a big advantage to our team who practices daily in that type of environment,” he said.

After a break to let the weather cool, the temperature waned but Gregoire’s focus remained steadfast.

“Staying focused wasn’t an issue because I knew I flew 4,000 miles to come play the best tennis I could and couldn’t afford to not be locked in,” he said.

Although Team Guam didn’t advance to the next round, Gregoire shared that the tournament was a confidence-boosting experience. Before leaving to Sri Lanka, his confidence was a little low. On Feb. 22, after the win, it soared.

“Coming into this tournament I think we all underestimated ourselves, thinking we were going to get crushed and this was the absolute worst mentality to have,” he said. … “Seeing these other athletes work hard and seeing what real competition is like makes me want to strive towards becoming more as a tennis player and makes me believe in my own capabilities on the court.”

“You can’t control winning and losing,” he said.

However, you can control playing better and smarter, which will raise the chances of winning, he added.

