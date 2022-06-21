It was a good day for Team Guam on the waters and in the weight room at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Manami Iijima Martin topped off the morning, waking up Guam with the news that she had earned the island's first gold medal.

As of press time, Nicola Lagatao packed up three golds in the women's 45kg division, while teammate Erika Camacho picked up three bronze medals in the women's 55kg. The duo earned their medals in the snatch, clean & jerk and the overall for the clean finish. Then Guam's Va'a V12 grabbed silver in the 500m sprints.

On the official medal board, as of 5:10 p.m. Guam had eight total medals. They were tied with the Northern Mariana Islands and Papua New Guinea with four gold medals apiece. In the total tally, Guam has 8 behind New Caledonia's and Solomon Island's nine. The men's 61kg category was still up for medals with Guam's Harold Aranda still left to compete.