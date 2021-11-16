Sean Lipanovich, longtime Guam resident who is now living, breathing and teaching motocross in California, captained Team Guam to victory in the 37th Dubya World Vet Motocross Championships held recently in Southern California.

“I am so proud of Team Guam. Each team member brought home first place: Kris Keefer in the 40 Pro Class, Doug Dubach in the 50 Pro Class and me in the 30 Pro Class,” said 31-year-old Lipanovich.

As the defending champions, the team was happy to secure another win in the World Cup of Nations this year and they’re hoping for a three-peat next year as well, according to Lipanovich. As a native to the island, Lipanovich was able to represent Guam and the island's unincorporated territory status allowed Keefer and Dubach eligibility for the team.

The competition took place on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at the Glen Helen Raceway in southern California, north of San Bernardino.

Lipanovich said each team has three members, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s, in this annual competition.

“One team member must be from the country they represent and choose teammates that rep the culture,” Lipanovich said.

Riders race two times in their respective age groups. At the end, the team’s scores are combined and the team with the least number of points wins, Lipanovich explained. A first place race earns you one point, so with Lipanovich, Keefer and Dubach placing first in their races, the trio secured their victory.

"We all ended up going 1-1 and bringing home the trophy for Team Guam,” Lipanovich said. “We won the overall as well as each of our individual races.”

This year’s win was pretty flawless. Lipanovich said surprisingly there weren’t any challenges that might have put the championship in jeopardy.

The team communicated well, had great energy and a support crew – all of which helped them toward victory.

“Getting a good start is key. Next, is staying out of trouble. With that combo, sky was the limit,” he said. “It was a team effort and couldn’t have been done without everyone.”

Lipanovich was born and raised on Guam and moved to the states when he was 14 to pursue his motocross career.

Now, he said, “I’m living in sunny southern California and visit the island once a year.”

Lipanovich launched his business SLMX School in California.

“I love to help all ages and levels of riders. If anyone in Southern California is looking to rent bikes and/or need lessons, please check out my business www.slmxschool.com. My team and I love getting others passionate about motocross,” he said.

COVID-19 has kept Lipanovich away from Guam’s Smokin' Wheels event for the past two years, but he said he’s looking forward to next year.

“I try to compete in Smokin' Wheels every year and it's one of my favorite events. Cars Plus and Cycles Plus sponsor me and to give back, I host a free motocross school for any local rider looking to improve. This is hands down my favorite part of the event. It gives me the chance to be back on the island and give back to the community that sparked my passion for motocross,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to 2022, so we can get out there and show them how Guam gets it done!” Lipanovich said.