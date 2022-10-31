Guam’s Ryan Matienzo and Papua New Guinea’s Ongan Awa finished first in the 2022 Oceania Cross Country Championships 10K held at the George Washington High School course in Mangilao. The victory qualifies both runners a spot in the 2023 World Cross Country Championships scheduled for next February in Australia.

The Guam Track and Field Association hosted the event early Saturday morning in an open event for local and regional runners.

Participants competed in three different events: Open/Senior division 10K, U20 6K, and a U14 2K. Winners in the 10K earned spots at the world championships.

Matienzo, in 34 minutes, 41.8 seconds, crossed the finish line first, ahead of other local talents Arthur Toves, 35:08.63, and Derek Mandell, 35:30.42.

“It feels good to run a cross-country event,” Matienzo said. “I think my last cross-country race was in high school.”

Matienzo, who is also an accomplished cyclist and national triathlon champion, said that he is glad to have the opportunity to go to Australia because he missed out on the opportunity to attend the cycling world championships last month.

“This time, I’m going to make sure I make this trip in February,” he said.

Matienzo recently represented Guam at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan in the Triathlon. The all-around endurance athlete will now have 3 1/2 months to prepare for the world’s best.

According to GTFA’s Desmond Mandell III, there will likely be additional spots to go to Australia for 10K finishers based on time trials. He said that the additional slots will be announced at a later date.

Awa wins female race

Ongan Awa from Papua New Guinea led from start to finish and was happy she came to Guam to stamp her ticket to Australia. Ongan finished in 41:55.59, which was good enough to beat out Denise Meyers from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, who clocked in at 43:45.49. Guam’s Ayuri Sugahara, in 50:54.34, placed third.

Rain fell at the start of the race but that did not phase Awa.

“In PNG, it’s the same seasons like Guam so I’m used to running in wet courses,” she said.

“This is actually my second time to Guam and lots of things have changed since my first visit. I’m probably going to do some shopping before I head back home,” she added.

Kent, Baden add to their trophy collection

The U20 race had some familiar faces finishing on top with John F. Kennedy High School Islanders all-island champion Hugh Kent winning the 6K race in 20:20.

Kent, fresh off a second-place finish at the Asia Pacific Invitational, was the clear winner on the 6K course.

It was a sprint to the finish for second and third place with Simon Sanchez High School Sharks freshman Rynier DiRamos beating out Alexander Clark by two-tenths of a second. DiRamos clocked in at 21:07.1. Clark finished 21:07.3.

St. John’s School Knights’ Jordan Baden in 24:05, won the female division in the 6K. Baden, a senior, is the girl to beat in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, winning the Oceania 6K race and the API.