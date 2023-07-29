Fifteen-year-old Mia Lee set a new personal record in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, smashing her old record by nearly two seconds at the World Aquatics Championships Thursday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Lee, delivering her best-ever performance, finished the race in 1 minute, 1.69 seconds. Lee, who raced in lane No. 4 and heat No. 3, placed third in the event, faster than competitors from Jordan, Nigeria, Laos, Nepal, Samoa, Montenegro and Turkmenistan.

When reflecting on her mindset going into the race she noted her need to keep her nerves in check at a time where they could so easily be overwhelmed. Her self-awareness and maturity is light years ahead of where it should be for a 15-year-old, lending to her success in the pool.

"I was doing my best to control my nerves and to control my breathing because in the ready room you can really feel all the emotions from the other athletes around you, and you just have to focus on yourself and keeping your cool," she said. "It's very easy to freak out when your moments before stepping behind the blocks at the world championships."

In order to break one's PR by two seconds in swimming, let alone any other timed event, there must be a huge attention to detail. When analyzing her performance, Lee's breakdown illustrated her detailed understanding of her craft.

"It's so difficult to say that your swim was 'perfect' because there are just so many elements in a race that could be messed up. Other than my initial breakout dive, which could've been a lot smoother, I thought my pacing and my speed was pretty good. In the 100m swim, the fist 50m goes by pretty fast and before you know it you're already gearing up for the flip turn. Once you flip, all of the lactic acid and the muscle pain starts to kick in. So on the last 50m, once I do my underwater kick, I focus on going as fast as my body will let me and just try to drown out all the pain that's going on in my arms and legs. During the final 15 meters you just have to drive your head down, resist the urge to breathe, and gun it to the wall," she said.

Lee knew she needed to step up her swim coming out of the turn and she did just that, passing a number of her competitors on her way to setting her new PR.

"I knew that on the flip turn that I was one of the last swimmers, so I had to really turn it on coming in. I feel awesome knowing I was able to come from behind during the final half of my swim," she said.

Her need to push to catch up to those in front of her had her really moving through the water. At a certain point she had a feeling that she was close to breaking her record.

"When you're in the water you can feel your speed and can guess how your time is going. Towards the end of my swim, I had a feeling that I was going a little faster than my best time. At the end, looking up at the board and seeing my time was reassuring and awesome all at once," Lee said.

Breaking her record at any point is always a big deal for Lee but in this instance, with the support of her coaches and her teammates, especially after coming out of the COVID-19-restricted era, it meant that much more to her.

"I really want to thank my coaches and my teammates for motivating me. Two years ago I was in a pretty negative headspace about swimming because we didn't have a pool and COVID messed everything up," she said. "So I'm just glad that I was surrounded by great people who helped me stay in the sport."