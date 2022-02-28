Gaining valuable experience, players in Guam’s National Program competed in a series of eight training matches during the Northern Mariana Islands Training Camp held at the Guam Football Association last week in Harmon.

Visiting teams included Saipan’s national and U20 men’s and women’s teams. Each group played two matches against Guam’s squads.

“COVID19 has really affected football development in Guam, with no competitive league matches in Guam since March 2020,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA men’s team technical director. “We are moving farther and farther behind our regional counterparts with the lack of matches, so we welcomed the invitation from NMI for matches during its training camp in Guam, added Kim, who also serves as the Guam’s Men’s National Soccer Team’s head coach.

“Having our domestic squad of players take part in these matches has given coaches the opportunity to see their performance in real match situations, and similarly for NMI coaches. Match experience is very valuable for our players and moving forward, we need more of these opportunities,” added Kim.

Kim said that he and his staff were able to see good performances from many of their younger players, particularly a handful who were selected to play up for the match against the NMI Men's National Team for the first time.

“Congratulations to the U17 National Team players who made their first appearance for the senior national team, Kim said. “Some of the debutants are players who graduated from the GFA National Academy and were actually members of our youngest age group. The successful performances on the field are a testament of what full time, year-round training programs can achieve if they are permanent and supported by stakeholders.”

The Matao, also known and Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, won both of its matches. In their first match, they defeated NMI 2-0. In their second match, against the same team, Guam won 3-2.

In the first fixture, Ryan Quitugua and Devan Mendiola scored for Guam. In the second match, captain Jason Cunliffe scored a hat trick.

In the first U20 men’s training match, Guam’s U20 National Team defeated NMI 2-0 with goals from Riley Rama and Beau Perez. In the second match, Guam’s U17 National Team fell to NMI’s U20 National Team 4-1. Guam’s lone goal was scored by 13-year-old Levi Berg.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, teams from Guam’s men’s program have been training four times a week, with the U17 and U20 National teams playing training matches against club teams in the Budweiser Soccer League’s Premier Division that had last played in March 2020. Both youth national teams are preparing for their respective Asian Football Confederation tournaments later this year. The U20 National Team will compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 Uzbekistan Qualifiers in September and the U17 National Team will compete in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Bahrain Qualifiers in October.

Aside from players gaining match experience, Sakiko Ogura, GFA women’s program technical director and head coach of the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Soccer Team, also used the training matches to further identify talent and assess football knowledge among players who have been attending open training sessions.

"These types of training matches are essential for both teams – Guam and NMI – for overall development,” said Ogura, who recently joined GFA in mid-December. “With these as my first matches with Guam's teams, I was able to make assessments of the players' abilities and skills and to build from this experience. Before the matches this weekend, I was only able to watch film from previous international matches and work with the players in training sessions for only a few weeks beginning last month. We have not yet made any final selection for women's team training squads, as I feel I need to see more from the players who regularly come to open training sessions.”

“From what I understand, we have not had any competitive league matches in Guam for about two years, so the lack of match experience showed. We need more of these kinds of matches in order to develop the current players and further strengthen the overall Guam Women's National Program," Ogura said.

In the Masakåda’s first training match, they settled for a scoreless draw with NMI. In the second match, they fell to NMI 1-0.

In two matches, Guam’s U18 women fell to Saipan 4-0 and 4-0.

Ogura is continuing open training sessions to give all interested players an opportunity to experience high-level training and for potential call-ups to teams for future international tournaments. In the current setup, the U14 and U17 groups train together and the U20 and Women’s groups are combined in training four times a week. All four groups train together on Saturdays.

For more information about Guam’s national program, email technical@theguamfa.com.

