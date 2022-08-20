Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series on Guam’s Team Onslaught return to paintball competition after a 10-year hiatus. This first part focuses on their recent bronze medal performance at the National Xball League Golden State Open in Sacramento, California. Part two will concentrate on team specifics and the revitalization of the sport on Guam.

In the late 2000s, paintball grew into a serious sport on Guam, as the island’s weekend warriors often competed in events and training sessions at the dedicated arena in Tiyan.

Until recently the sport had vanished, but is now seeing a resurgence in a very big way. After a decade of being away from the sport, Team Onslaught is leading the charge and reestablishing paintball on island. In December 2021, the team re-formed itself and began practicing at the Sinajana baseball field on Sundays. And Tuesdays and Thursdays the team can be seen working out at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo.

Frankie Borja, an Onslaught team member, said the players have been working on cardio, strength and fitness.

With eight months of fitness and tactical live-fire training sessions logged, Onslaught competed last month in the National Xball League Golden State Open at Capital Edge Paintball Park, in Sacramento, California.

According to the NXL website, the league is the premier tournament paintball circuit across North America and Europe.

“Our world-class events feature the top competitors from every corner of the globe, including the exclusive NXL Professional Division that showcases the biggest names in the sport,” the NXL stated on its website.

Onslaught, along with 10 other teams from Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, competed in the Division 5 X-Ball brackets. And after two days of of intensely colorful, contusion-causing preliminary and playoff rounds, Onslaught shot its way to a bronze medal performance.

“As far as third place, we are very pleased,” Borja said. “We haven’t had a paintball community on Guam for over ten years. Most of us hadn’t touched a gun in that time. For just getting back into it in December and then competing on a national stage seven months later, we are extremely happy with the podium finish.”

Early matches and missed opportunity

When Guam’s painted warriors entered the arena on Day One, they quickly learned that they were as good as or better than many of the other teams. After four preliminary rounds, Onslaught had defeated XSV Hitmen, 3-2; Storm Riders, 4-1; and All Mixed Up Gold AMU, 3-0; but lost to All Mixed Up Black, 3-2.

Onslaught, with a 3-1 record, advanced to the playoffs. After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, the team faced The Leftovers II in the semifinals.

Onslaught, shooting its way to a quick 2-0 lead, started the semifinal match with skill and precision — one point away from winning the match via mercy rule. But the Philadelphia-based team, loaded with brotherly love and as much determination as the Guamanians, closed out the match 5-3.

“In retrospect, we know we should have been in that gold medal game,” Borja said. “That just adds to our drive and motivation to continue to get better,” added Borja, sharing that the the team is hoping for redemption at the NXL World Cup, which will take place Nov. 10-13 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Nikki Tan, an Onslaught roster member who competed in the Golden State Open, shared that the team took its foot off the gas and allowed The Leftovers II back into the match.

“When we went out for the third point, we ran a more defensive play to try to run out some of the clock,” Tan said. “We’re usually a really aggressive team that shoots off the break and attacks a side. If we were to replay that match, we would probably have stuck to our strengths and game plan and run a more aggressive play, rather than sitting back and waiting for them to run into our guns.”

Tan shared that the players got a little excited about the lead and strayed from the game plan.

With dreams of gold tarnished to bronze, Onslaught shooters regrouped and focused on the mission in front of them — knocking off DMG Pink and bringing back some hardware.

In front of DMG’s hometown crowd, Onslaught shut out the Sacramento-based squad 2-0.

Sponsorship and teammates

For making the trip possible, Onslaught thanked its sponsors and supporters: Carbon Paintball, Rush Gear, The Vape Plug, Hair Etc. GU, Guam Paintball Junkie, Mayor Robert Hofmann and the Sinajana Mayor’s Office, Val Leones and family, Matty Lizama and all the people from Guam who drove hours just to watch and support them during the competition.

With six members of Onslaught’s 15-person roster unable make the journey to the tournament, team member Robert “Bertu” Delos Reyes recognized them for helping them make it to the podium.

“We can’t forget about our boys back home,” he said. “They trained and practiced with us, and being able to intersquad against each other really helped us prepare for the event.”