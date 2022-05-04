Guam's own Brogan Walker will be competing in the 2022 segment of "The Ultimate Fighter" – one of the most popular mixed martial arts (MMA) competition reality shows.

In its 30th season, TUF is produced by the MMA promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The show features professional MMA fighters living together under one roof in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the show, athletes are followed as they train, interact, and compete against each other for a lucrative UFC contract under UFC MMA coaches, Juliana Pena and Amanda Nunes. The last two fighters left standing will then go on to compete in the TUF 30 Finale, which will be headlined by TUF coaches – Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and current UFC women’s featherweight champion Nunes and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Pena.

Walker, a resident of Chalan Pago, is a Brazilian jiujitsu black belt, who trains and fights locally with the Purebred BJJ Guam Academy. She recently shared her excitement and getting the opportunity to be on the popular series.

“I am so honored to be representing our beautiful island and the most amazing people in the world! We've shot a few episodes already and I can’t reveal what happens except to say, I hope Guam is happy with how I celebrated our island and our culture," Walker stated.

“I am literally fighting for Guam and so proud to do it! You will not be disappointed," she added. “Guam has always been very supportive of my MMA career. This is where I started my journey and I am always grateful for the energy the island gives me."

She thanked all of those who made her journey possible.

"I want to thank the Guam Visitors Bureau, Bank of Guam, Fokai, Mosas Restaurant, Purebred BJJ Guam, Silver Lion Athletics, Renaissance Kennels, The Dollhouse, Maxam, and Big Fish Creative. A special thank you to my management and consulting team, Lloyd Cubacub, John Mafnas and Deanne Torre. Last but not least, Professor Stephen Roberto, Steve Oshiro, Betiss Mansouri, Patrick Uncangco, Oliver Cruz, David Harris, Mackenzie and Clay, and my Sanchez, Sian and Chargualaf familia. We still have a long road to travel, but I couldn’t of made it this far without you," she said, ensuring she thanked everyone who had a hand in her journey.

In addition to her BJJ credentials, Walker is also a graduate of the University of Guam, a teacher at Agana Heights Elementary, a Karate black belt and a Muay Thai practitioner. She has earned a 7-2 record in her mixed martial arts career.

The UFC officially announced TUF 30 will be broadcasted on ESPN+ starting today (Guam time).

