Guam’s Sydney Packbier didn’t win her opening singles match at the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors tennis tournament Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but she pushed Nepal’s Prasamsa Moktan to three sets and gained valuable experience competing on red clay.

“There’s a couple aspects of my game I'm still working on, but overall I’m happy with my match today,” said Packbier, Team Guam’s No. 2 singles player.

As the match wore on and surpassed the three-hour mark, Packbier battled her opponent and fatigue. Without time to recover from the effects of traveling and unable to prepare for the match, she went toe-to-toe with the Nepalese player, but succumbed 6-4, 4-6, 1-6.

“I think that fatigue was my main problem today,” said the St. John’s School standout. “I felt exhausted almost the entire match, probably because of the heat and all the traveling.”

Despite not being as match-ready as she would have liked, Packbier won the first set and fought through the second, her legs heavy and body not prepared for a thee-setter on the slow, seemingly sticky surface.

“My stamina wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but, considering the situation, I’m very proud of how I fought throughout the match,” she said.

Early Monday morning and before arriving at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association with the rest of the team, Packbier thought about how the morning rain and unrelenting heat were going to affect the court and her play. Being from Guam, she was familiar with heat and rain, but she had never experienced such conditions on clay. In fact, before landing at the tennis club, she had never before seen or touched the red, dirty surface.

“I’d never even stepped foot on clay until about 20 minutes before my match today,” Packbier said. “I was a bit apprehensive, as I knew the rain this morning made the clay harder to play in, but I just made it a point to focus on my shots and move as much as I could. I adjusted to the clay once the match progressed, as it didn’t really bother me.”

Team Guam coach Kishan Wicks said Packbier competed for every point and she was learning how to move on clay and played very well.

In the BJKCJ tournament, presented by Gainbridge, Guam’s No. 1 singles player Fremont Gibson’s match was suspended due to rain. Gibson lost the opening set to Nepal’s Sunira Thapa, 6-1. Play was scheduled to resume Tuesday.

In the boys Junior Davis Cup competition, played concurrently with the girls tournament, Team Guam had the daunting task of taking on top seed Hong Kong. In a trio of two-set matches, Guam’s No. 1 singles player Jonny Jackson and No. 2 singles player Jacob Ji won only two games.

In the opening match, Ji lost to Hong Kong’s Ngai Hoi Cheung 6-0, 6-1. In the second match of the day, Hong Kong's No. 1 singles player Jacob Kailiang Shen defeated Jackson 6-1, 6-0. In boys doubles, Sui Chi Nicholas Cheng and Cheung blanked Jackson and Ji 6-0, 6-0.

“Yes, it was a tough day today,” Wicks said. “But, actually, the boys did very well. I mean, they were actually in the point against the No. 1 team, Hong Kong, two of the top players in the whole tournament. And they were holding their own.”

Wicks said the boys' showing wasn't bad.

The tournaments are part of the International Tennis Federation calendar and are noted as AsiaOceania Pre-Qualifying events.

The regional qualifier, featuring U16 competition, has drawn federations throughout Asia and Oceania, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pacific Oceania, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan and Yemen.

Competing in the Billie Jean Cup, Team Guam comprises Gibson, Packbier and Amelie Perez-Terlaje. Guam is situated in Group C with Malaysia, Nepal and Qatar.

Guam’s Junior Davis Cup Team consists solely of Jackson and Ji and is set in Group A with Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan and Maldives.

The Guam teams are coached by Wicks and Christian Penafiel.

Wicks, hired in December 2022 as the Guam National Tennis Center director of tennis, is proud to see Team Guam implement his teaching philosophy in all of the matches.

"I believe training them back in Guam will get easier for us," he said. "It takes these experiences to mold a strategy. We are seeing that now."