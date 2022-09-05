With storm clouds hovering off the coast, minutes away from dumping buckets of rain and pounding Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña with its fury, Guam Prospects won their second game of the day in the Marianas Labor Day U18 Friendship Baseball Tournament.

As time ticked away and the game approached the two-hour time limit, the Prospects defeated Saipan’s Scoutz 1, one of two visiting teams from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, 8-4.

Although Scoutz 1 took a 2-nil lead in the top of the first inning, Prospects’ starting pitcher Dominic Cruz had not allowed a hit. In the inning, a walk and an error led to the early lead. With Dominic Cruz’s pitches fooling the Saipan batters, he finished the inning with two strikeouts.

The Prospects, in their half of the inning, got one of the runs back. After starting pitcher Reid Teregeyo struck out the first two batters, Zhavier Panes and Dominic Cruz, the nervous northerner walked the next four batters. Dominic Cruz got leadoff batter Angelo Igitol to fly out to shallow center field. With one away and nobody on base, Dominic Cruz earned his third and fourth strikeouts, fanning Saipan’s Charlie McDonald and Teregeyo.

Until the bottom of the second inning, neither team had a hit. But, with Teregeyo struggling from the mound and surrendering another walk, a past ball scored Guam’s Kyle Yoon. With the game tied 2-all, Teregeyo, mid-batter, was replaced by IJ Iguel. With two strikes and a runner on, Iguel threw a one-pitch strikeout. With one away and the bases clear, Raytheon Sablan drew a walk. The next batter struck out looking. About 1 1/2 hours into the game and enough time for about 1 1/2 more innings, the Prospects got their first hit. Finding the gap between third base and shortstop, Panes smacked an RBI-single, ending the no-hitter and driving in the go-ahead run.

After a throwing error and a past ball plated Panes and Dominic Cruz, the Prospects led 5-2.

With one out in the top of the third inning, and replacement pitcher Javen Pangelinan on the mound, Scoutz 1 broke up the no-hitter. With one out and nobody on base, Antonio Norita and Jus Camacho hit back-to-back singles.

A two-base throwing error scored Norita and Camacho.

With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Pangelinan came up big, chasing down a shot in the infield and barely beating Iguel with the throw to first.

Leading 5-4 in the bottom of the third inning, Prospects’ DJ Perez and Nolan Cruz both reached base safely. Perez was walked. Nolan Cruz arrived safely on a throwing error.

With only three total hits and none for extra bases, that was about to change. With one mighty swing, Ricardo Leon Guerrero drilled a one-RBI standup double to left field. As NMI threw to the plate, Leon Guerrero slid safely into third.

Before the pitch, the home plate umpire warned Iguel for rushing his pitches, not allowing Leon Guerrero a chance to get set. With the warning in place, Leon Guerrero found his pitch.

“I was just getting a little bit irritated,” Leon Guerrero said. "I went up there, saw the fastball a little high and wanted to make good contact - solid line drive. And that's what I did.”

Moments later, Leon Guerrero scored on a past ball. Trailing 8-4, NMI retired the next three batters. Both Jace Gumataotao and Yoon were caught looking.

With time setting to expire and trailing 8-4, Saipan needed a big top of the fourth inning. But what they got was more masterful pitching from Pangelinan, striking out the side.

When Pangelinan replaced Dominic Cruz, he said that he was expecting to open up stronger than he had, but encouragement from the dugout helped him find focus.

“I was anticipating strikes at first, but I wasn't finding it,” Pangelinan said. “But then I started finding it." He added that his “rowdy” teammates helped get him “hyped up.”

Pool play was scheduled to continue at Paseo Stadium on Sunday, with playoffs and the championship game scheduled for Monday. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m.