Ricky Camp has a chance to make a big mark in the mixed martial arts landscape when he takes on Brazilian veteran Wilson Reis in Cage Warriors 149 March 3 in San Diego, California.

The 30-year-old Camp (12-4) will be making his CW promotion debut against the highly decorated Reis, who fought for the UFC flyweight title in 2017 but lost to then-champion Demetrious Johnson. Reis has a wealth of experience with his 26-12 record, with 13 of those fights coming inside the UFC octagon, a place Camp wants to be.

“I want to go to the UFC. Most definitely!” Camp said.

But first, he’ll have to get by the 38-year-old Reis, whose UFC career seems to be in the rearview mirror.

Camp’s last fight was a win in Legacy Fighting Alliance in July 2021. It’s been a while since he’s been in action, but it isn’t for a lack of trying.

“We’ve been trying to get fights, but people don’t want to take it,” said Camp, who is represented by KO Reps.

When Camp got the opportunity to take on Reis, he jumped at the chance.

“My manager said no one wants to fight him, but I’ve been asking for this. They gave me an option between another guy and Reis, and I took Reis,” Camp said.

Taking on a big-time MMA name is not new to Guam fighters. Jon Tuck beat Takanori Gomi by submission in 2017 at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore, and Roque Martinez was beating Mirko Crocop before a deep cut stopped the fight short, giving the TKO win to Crocop in Japan’s Rizin 13 in 2018. Melchor Manibusan lost to Tatsuya Kawajiri all the way back in 2009 in Deep IMpact PC.

“It’s just another fight. It’s another fighter in front of me of where I want to go,” Camp said. “It’s just another guy across the room from me. I train thinking I’m the best and I need to go out there and prove myself.”

Camp’s combative genesis is in boxing and, later, kickboxing, before transitioning into MMA at the age of 15. His first pro fight was in PXC 24 in 2011. He was ranked No. 1 in the Australia/New Zealand bantamweight and featherweight rankings after wins in HEX a few years back and is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Now fresh into his 30s, Camp says he’s a much wiser fighter, but continues to learn from others on the complete game of mixed martial arts. Right by his side is his 8-year-old son Zayne, who is a super big supporter of his dad. Zayne even trains alongside his dad at Spike 22.

With boxing as his fundamental art, Camp hopes to keep using his strength in all his fights.

“My favorite part is more the stand-up part. I can wrestle and do jiujitsu, but you’re getting punched in the face,” Camp said. “I don’t plan on knocking you out, I set it up.”

Camp will host a fundraiser on Feb. 17 at Icon nightclub before heading out to Phoenix to wrap up his training camp at The MMA Lab.