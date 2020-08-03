Since the middle of March, when Guam’s role in the coronavirus pandemic became official as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the island’s first COVID-19 cases and declared a public health emergency, The Guam Daily Post switched from covering live sporting events to honoring our outstanding student-athletes.

With more than 60 athletes recognized, and several more to go, U.S. Army Lt. Col Thomas Anderson took notice and was impressed at the high level of academic and athletic prowess demonstrated by the island’s high school graduates. Anderson, who arrived on island nearly 12 months ago, is the professor of military science at the University of Guam Reserve Officers' Training Corps and hopes many of these fine young men and women want to become members of the program.

“As I looked at all these articles, man, all these kids would be great applicants for the ROTC program,” said Anderson, adding he has three or four scholarships available.

"If they’re straight-A students and athletes, we can give them that Board of Regents scholarship," he said.

“Even if they don’t wan’t to be ROTC long-term, the freshman and sophomore years are like a just-see-if-you-like-it kind of thing and they wouldn’t have to pay back that … scholarship as long as they stayed at UOG to finish their degree.”

With school set to begin in under two weeks, Anderson hopes to find suitable candidates right away, acknowledging the spiking COVID-19 cases stateside have forced several students to postpone their plans to leave island and choose to stay home instead.

“I know the pandemic has hurt a couple of these kids’ goals of going off island, but we can give them the same experience,” Anderson said. … “It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s also an opportunity students can use to continue pursuit of their academic dreams. Also, staying close to family and being in a place that’s doing well, considerably well, with the COVID.

"I’m all about UOG. I love the university. I believe this is a hidden gem," he added.

“The courses are just about as rigorous as anywhere else that you’d go in The states in terms of undergraduate-level work, especially when we get them into the ROTC program,” he said.

UOG ROTC has a 95% graduation rate, Anderson said.

While a career in the military isn’t for everyone, several of the Post’s Senior Sports Standouts had been members of their high school ROTC programs and have chosen to pursue a career in the military.

From Harvest Christian Academy’s Tommy Pool, who wrestled for Father Duenas Memorial School and was a three-time All-Island wrestling champion and earned a full-ride ROTC scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, to George Washington High School’s Noah Quichocho, the 2020 Shieh Su Ying Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a career in the military works perfectly for their leadership qualities.

While the two examples given are both males, let’s not forget St. John’s School Knights’ Roxanne Mikel, a standout swimmer who accepted a slot into the prestigious U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on a full ROTC Scholarship.

Mikel is already spoken for, but she exudes the characteristics Anderson is looking for, and he hopes to find a few more just like her.

"UOG ROTC is a place for athletes,” Anderson said. “It's a place where our island's best athletes can continue to push themselves physically every day as part of a team.

“And we're here to also help our teammates do well academically in college, and we support our student-athletes as they strive for success in the classroom.

"We help our island's high school athletes further the development of the leadership skills that they developed on the basketball courts, soccer pitches, running tracks, and football fields, he added.

“We recognize the important role that sports play in growing the same talents we focus on in the ROTC experience,” he said. … “

Candidates selected into ROTC can pursue any major they choose, but will also take military science classes and participate in morning drill.

“We create officers at the end of their four years,” said Anderson, a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point.

"Essentially, the Army sent me here to help mold and grow good officers as well as good people. At the end of the program they become officers," he added.

For those students who are not sure if ROTC and a career in the military is the right move, Anderson said the scholarship, named for Maj. Henry San Nicolas Ofeciar, resets in February and he will be seeking 12 more candidates in 2021. Not just incoming freshman, but those already enrolled at UOG can apply.

“In February of this coming year, they can submit for the scholarship for the final three years,” Anderson said.

Anderson shared that students will be exposed to internships and given the opportunity for off-island training.

In the summers, they’ll usually go off island for different types of internships or field training events, he said.

Interested parties are urged to contact Lt. Col. Anderson at thomas.anderson@triton.uog.edu or call 671-735-2540. For more information, check out the program at www.facebook.com/UOGROTC

Any prospective student, not just student-athletes, can apply for a scholarship, but potential candidates should be physically fit and possess leadership qualities.

Anderson said he is looking for “students out there that love the team aspect and love being a part of athletics, and they’re looking to continue to go on to college.

“We also teach them leadership as well as getting them the opportunity to continue to excel physically,” he added.

“Your physical prowess can make you that much better of a soldier or a leader. We are 100% excited about the opportunity to work with Guam’s athletes, and to help them continue their athletic pursuits, just in something bigger than the final score,” he said.

Anderson said he is looking for those willing to take “care of their fellow Americans, and serving their country, and serving their island."